Bus driver sick-out indicative of concerns

A large number of school bus drivers for DeKalb County School District on Sept. 10 participated in an organized “sick day” to call attention to concerns over their personal safety. An estimated 60 bus drivers were out on September 10 with some continuing to call in sick on Sept. 13 and 14.

The organized sick out caused problems for parents, students and school staff but may have been one the few ways bus divers have of getting the attention of district decision makers. One bus driver told a CBS46 reporter ““Make me feel like my life is just as important as a teacher’s life or as a principal or as a superintendent.”

Days later, the school district announced a new Edulog Parent Portal smartphone app that is designed to give parents and guardians information about their child’s school bus ride. Though the app may provide a level of comfort to parents and guardians whose students ride district busses, it does little to address the health concerns of bus drivers.

Per district guidelines, students riding busses are required to be masked at all times while on the busses but responsibility of enforcement of the guideline falls on the drivers.

Drivers have asked for safety measures such as the installation of plexiglass partitions around the drivers’ seating area to be taken immediately to provide as much protection from possible COVID-19 exposure and contamination.

The district has announced plans for a Superintendent’s Medical Roundtable to be held Sept. 22 that is being billed as a COVID-19 Medical Advisory Community Meeting. According to information from the district, medical and public health experts will join Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris to discuss COVID-19 precautions, public health guidelines, DCSD policy, and future implications.

Let’s hope it doesn’t take another situation similar to what occurred in April 2018, when approximately 42 percent of the district’s bus drivers called in sick to call attention to their concerns of low pay.

