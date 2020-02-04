Bus tracking system a great tool for parents, students and teachers

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) recently approved the purchase of a Global Positioning System (GPS) that will allow parents/guardians, students and teachers to monitor bus locations in real time and will also send alerts that show the times and locations when students have gotten on or off school buses.

Practical applications such as times when inclement weather may have created dangerous situations on roads and highways, will allow interested parties to know the exact locations of students on county school district buses.

Funded through voter-approved Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) and DCSD’s general fund, the approval and subsequent purchase of the GPS system is an excellent investment by DCSD that benefits the entire DCSD community and stakeholders.

We commend the actions of members of the DeKalb County Board of Education who voted in support of this investment and encourage future consideration of similar investments that add layers of security for students and peace of mind for parents, guardians and school administrators.

