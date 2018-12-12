Businesses, police prepare for final holiday rush

According to the National Retail Federation, 40 percent of yearly sales for small and mid-sized retailers take place within the last two months of the year and retailers, shoppers and police officials are getting ready for the rush.

Terry Young, store manager of Macy’s at the Gallery at South DeKalb, said the holiday season is a hectic time. Despite the added stress, Young said it’s her favorite time of the year.

“It’s very, very busy. I’m going back and forth,” Young said, who also manages a store in Macon. “We want to make sure our customers have a great holiday experience. Even though behind the scenes we’re a little bit frenzied and stressed trying to get the new merchandise out and making sure it looks good, we make sure we keep the store looking good.”

Young said the store has promotional events throughout December and also gives back to the community by partnering with local organizations and community leaders such as DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, the Decatur Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and the Heart of South DeKalb Festival.

The store also hosts a Believe event. Macy’s donated $2 for every letter written in the store to Santa to the Make a Wish Foundation.

“Every year we donate to the local homeless shelter, we give out bookbags, sheets and towels,” Young said. “We want people to shop with us, but South DeKalb Macy’s also cares about the community. We’re part of this community and this is our family here.”

In Decatur and Avondale Estates, city officials are urging customers to shop local stores. Throughout the month of November and December, Decatur’s blog, decaturminute.com has featured local shops. Every Thursday in December, until Dec. 20, Decatur will give shoppers added discounts at participating local retail stores and restaurants.

Avondale Estates hosted its annual holiday market Dec. 9 featuring local vendors selling crafts, jewelry and gourmet foods.

Whether residents shop at larger retailers or local businesses, police are warning customers to be attentive.

According to DeKalb County Police Department officials, crime generally picks up throughout the county during the holiday shopping season.

According to Sgt. J.D. Spencer, the most common crimes during the holiday season are robberies, burglaries, vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins.

“During the holiday season, the DeKalb County Police Department operates under a strategic holiday plan that is prepared each year using historical crime data, Spencer said. “For the current holiday season, the DeKalb County Police Department will track, analyze and compile information on crime trends, and prepare and execute specific operational plans to combat holiday crime. The police department also will use all available overtime for officers to work special details in retail areas.”

Spencer suggests last-minute shoppers park in well-lighted parking spaces, lock car doors, pay with a credit card or check to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and keep purses close to the body. Wallets should be put in a front pants pocket or inside a coat.

“The DeKalb County Police Department public education specialists will provide training and awareness through neighborhood and community meetings and social media posts to help DeKalb residents stay safe during the holiday shopping season,” Spencer said.

