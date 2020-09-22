Can you hear the corn and pumpkins calling?

It’s corn maze and pumpkin patch season

Cooler sunny days and nights with a nip in the air are two of the benefits of the change of seasons.

Autumn is almost here—Sept. 22—and brings with it an opportunity to take in nature’s splendor as the outdoors become awash in shades of red, orange, yellow, brown and green.

Venturing to a corn maze and/or pumpkin patch is a favorite fall activity for many people that can still be enjoyed despite concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic as both take place outdoors.

Planning a visit during less congested times—possibly during weekdays—is another way to get back to nature while engaging in activities such as hayrides, finding the perfect pumpkin and figuring one’s way out of a maze of corn. One should be cautious about avoiding any activities that are overcrowded, maintaining an appropriate distance from others as well as taking along a mask.

Here are some corn mazes and pumpkin patches to consider:

Buford Corn Maze

Buford Corn Maze, located approximately 30 miles from DeKalb County in Buford, is open through Nov. 8. It includes a haunted forest and corn maze, hayride, popcorn jumping pillow, combine slide, pony rides and more. Tickets are $15-$25. The maze is located at 4470 Bennett Road. Go to bufordcornmaze.com for more information.

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze in Dawsonville is a 15-acre field of corn with four miles of trails. It includes a pumpkin patch, goat walk, wagon rides, haunted trail, corn cannon, bonfires and more. Located approximately 60 miles from DeKalb County, Uncle Shucks is located at 125 Bannister Road.

Tickets range from $15 to $25. For details go to uncleshucks.com.

Mitcham Farm will open its Colonel Cobs Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Sept. 26-Nov. 8. Located just outside of Covington, Oxford is located 22 miles east of Stonecrest. The 7-acre corn maze is described as having “twisting pathways, questions and answers and picture rubbings.” Other activities on the property are hayrides, helicopter rides, mechanical bull, pony rides, cow train, corn cannon, petting zoo, farm stand and more. Tickets for the maze is $12-$14 with additional fees for pony ride, petty zoo and helicopter rides. Visit mitchamfarm.com for more information. The farm is located at 797 Macedonia Church Road.

Jaemor Farms

Located roughly 69 miles from Decatur, Jaemor Farms in Alto runs its annual corn maze through Nov. 8. In addition to the maze, there’s a farm slide, hayrides, petting zoo, farm skee ball, duck races, pumpkin train and apple cannon. Tickets are $14. Jaemor Farms is located at 4729 Waleska Highway 108. For more details, go to jaemorfarms.com.

A nighttime Cosmic Corn Maze and marshmallow roast are part of Yahoo Farm’s fall offering and takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. in October. One can also explore the corn maze during the day as well as take a hayride or jump on the pumpkin wagon. Located an hour’s ride north of downtown Atlanta in Jasper, Yahoo Farm’s ticket prices range from $5 to $9. Visit the website at yahoofarm.com for more information.

