Caribbean Carnival coming to Stonecrest

By: Morgan Ware

The Caribbean Carnival has a new Dekalb location. The carnival last year was held on Covington Highway in Decatur. It will be held May 26 in Stonecrest, with a parade that begins at 12:30. City officials said the carnival is expected to bring about 25,000 people to the parade and 3,000 people to the carnival. Attendees will have the opportunity to march, dance, and have fun, according to carnival organizer Charles Baker who has been working closely with Stonecrest city officials.

After the parade, a festival will be held in the parking lot of Stonecrest Mall. Vendors will offer Caribbean food and more. There will also be entertainment and shopping. Stonecrest City councilman Jimmy Clanton said vendor’s space has sold out.

Planners chose Stonecrest hoping the event would bring a big crowd to the area and bring more business to the stores.

Stonecrest city officials don’t expect traffic to be a problem on carnival day. Clanton said, “A parade route is already planned along Mall Parkway. There will also be breaks during the parade, so traffic can flow throughout the parade.” There will be police directing traffic so there won’t be any traffic going on to I-20 said Stonecrest City officials. Plans are in place to assist customers in and out of different businesses, so traffic can flow smoothly. Several businesses expressed concerns about traffic at a carnival meeting.

Caribbean people in the Stonecrest area are excited about the cultural pride event said Clanton. “They are excited to have this event so close to home and are excited to share this event with others who are just as excited as they are. This carnival is giving the chance for the Stonecrest community to all come together and enjoy a day of fun and the experience of a different culture,” said Clanton

Clanton said, this will be the first Caribbean carnival in Stonecrest and many residents in the district are excited about the event.

