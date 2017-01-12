It was the knee tear that broke the camel’s back.

During the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, Notre Dame linebacker and potential Top 5 NFL draft pick Jaylon Smith suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the bowl game. It was later discovered that Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and lateral collateral ligament (LCL)—an injury that usually takes nearly a year to recover from if surgery is successful.

Smith did have successful surgery, but the injury caused him to drop significantly in the draft. He went from a potential Top 5 pick—possibly signing a four-year, $23 to $27 million contract—to the 34th overall pick (second round) to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith signed a four-year rookie contract reportedly worth $6.49 million with a $2.9 million signing bonus.

Smith possibly lost nearly $20 million and missed an entire calendar year of football—and probably won’t be the same type of player he was before the injury—because he played in what some may consider to be a meaningless bowl game.

It’s true that the Fiesta Bowl is one of the bigger bowls of the college football bowl season. However, Notre Dame was not playing for a national championship that season, so in my opinion Smith played in a meaningless bowl game. And he wasn’t going to be compensated by the university for losing out on big money because schools aren’t allowed to play players because of NCAA amateur rules.

A year later, a few big name college players decided to put their futures first and not play in meaningless bowl games. LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey both decided to opt out of playing with their teams in a bowl to focus on preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.

Fournette is projected to be drafted within the Top 10 and McCaffrey could go late first round or early second round.

I was among those who applauded these players for not playing in a meaningless bowl game (the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl [LSU] and the Hyundai Sun Bowl [Stanford]) and to focus on getting ready to impress their future employers.

There is no reason to risk a devastating injury for a game that gives the players nothing but a gift suite, watch, hat and a backpack, while their coach gets an extra $200,000 to $300,000 for coaching the game.

Although college football is entertaining for fans and a fun game for the players, it’s an institution that scams players out of receiving funds that they bring to the schools through their talent.

College players are playing for free. Yes, they get a free education, but unfortunately, the majority of the players can’t take advantage of that because they are forced to pick a major without difficult courses because players must have good grades to remain eligible.

Players can’t get a part-time job or have a regular college student life because they have to remain focused on football to win championships, which brings more money to the school. Unfortunately, the players won’t see a dime of that money.

So, shame on those who criticize these athletes for putting their careers and livelihoods first. No player should feel guilty for choosing to not play in a bowl game and no player should be guilted into playing in a bowl game.

If a player does or does not want to play in the final game of their collegiate career, that should be their choice and no one else’s.

