Cars hit by fallen tree at Emory University Hospital

Several cars were damaged after a tree fell at the entrance of an Emory University Hospital parking deck the morning of Feb. 20.

The incident happened on the entrance ramp of the parking structure on Lowergate Drive. The tree was removed and only one damaged car and debris remained that day around 1 p.m. on the main campus.

According to Channel 2 Action News, two people crawled to safety and one walked to the hospital’s emergency room with minor injuries after the tree fell just after 7 a.m.

All three people were hospital staff, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

