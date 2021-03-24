CDC: Fully vaccinated persons should continue to take certain precautions

In what Bloomberg, a privately held financial, software, data, and media company, called “the biggest vaccination campaign in history,” 9.10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being administered daily across 126 countries. In the United States, according to Bloomberg, 109 million doses had been administered as of mid-March and an average of 2.43 million are being administered daily. In the U.S., more Americans have now received at least one vaccine dose than have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, the company reported.

Millions of Americans are now “fully vaccinated” based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition: “People are considered fully vaccinated if they are at least two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series (mRNA vaccines), or at least two weeks following receipt of a single-dose vaccine (Janssen).”

This does not mean that fully vaccinated people can immediately return to life as they knew it before the pandemic; there are still precautions to be taken, cautioned CDC, which on March 8, issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.

Although vaccinations are accelerating, CDC estimates that just 9.2 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccines that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized for emergency use. Currently three COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized: two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) and one viral vector vaccine (Janssen [Johnson & Johnson]).

“While the new guidance is a positive step,” the CDC announcement states, “the vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before COVID-19 precautions can be lifted broadly. Until then, it is important that everyone continues to adhere to public health mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated.”

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, said in the announcement. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone—even those who are vaccinated—should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”

Stating that the recently issued guidance is based on the latest science, the CDC outlined recommendations as to how vaccinated people may interact with other vaccinated people and with those who are not vaccinated. The federal health agency said the guidance “represents a first step toward returning to everyday activities in our communities,” adding that it will update its recommendations as more people are vaccinated, rates of COVID-19 in the community change, and additional scientific evidence becomes available.

The current recommendations allow fully vaccinated people to do the following:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.

• Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.

• Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.

CDC further recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take these COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19:

• Wear a well-fitted mask.

• Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.

• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers.

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

