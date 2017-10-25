Cedar Grove pummels Stone Mountain

The No. 1-ranked Cedar Grove Saints continued to dominate Region 5-AAA with a 48-6 win over Stone Mountain Oct. 21 at Godfrey Stadium.

The Saints remain at the top of the region with a 5-0 region record and an 8-0 overall record. This is the fifth time in program history the Saints have remained undefeated through eight games. If this team wins its last two games, it will join the Cedar Grove teams of 1976, 1978, 1990 and 1991 as the only teams in program history to finish the regular season undefeated.

Stone Mountain is currently last in the region with an 0-5 region record, and a 1-7 overall record. Stone Mountain scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, going up 6-0. However, Cedar Grove then scored 42 unanswered points before halftime.

Xavier Dennis connected with Kortney Cox on the touchdown pass to give the Saints a 7-6 lead in the first quarter. The Saints went up 14-6 later in the quarter on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Alvin Williams.

Cedar Grove took a 21-6 lead in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Darrell Neal. Rashad Cheney scored a rushing touchdown two minutes later in the quarter, giving the Saints a 28-6 lead.

The defense had two consecutive pick-6s by Montre Montfort and Cox respectively to give the Saints a 42-6 lead at halftime. The Saints scored the final touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to Devon Barnes, bringing the final score to 48-6.

Cedar Grove has won 18 consecutive games, including the Class AAA state championship, since a loss to Westminster last season. Cedar Grove will take on McNair Oct. 27 at Avondale Stadium. Stone Mountain will face Redan Oct. 28 at Hallford Stadium.

