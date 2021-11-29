Cedar Grove advancing after beating Crisp County

Cedar Grove High School football beat Crisp County High School and former Head Coach Miguel Patrick 28-6 Nov. 26 in Cordele, Georgia.

Arkansas commit Rashod Dubinion posted 266 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 5 ranked Cedar Grove Saints to victory.

The Saints’ defense shut down the Cougars’ offense holding them to two field goals and 185 yards of total offense in the victory to advance to the Class 3A semifinals for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Cedar Grove (10-3) forced Crisp (9-4) to punt on the first possession of the game and—behind a 59-yard run by Dubinion—the Saints marched 97 yards to take the lead for good. Elliot Colson Jr. completed the 10-play drive when he kept the ball and dashed up the middle into the end zone for the opening touchdown of the game. Amari Forte tacked on the PAT to make it 7-0 with 4:41 to play in the first quarter.

Crisp got into a first and goal at the Saints’ two-yard line with 11:46 left in the first half, but consecutive tackles for a loss by Ventrilo Dunlap and Christian Miller forced Crisp to pass. The pass was overthrown, and the Cougars settled for a 33-yard David Mitchell field goal.

A big special teams play with 4:21 to play gave the Saints an opportunity to score before the half as Everett Roussaw broke through to block a punt and the Saints got the ball at the Crisp 17.

Colson connected with Janiran Bonner for a big third-down conversion at the Cougars’ two-yard line. Dubinion finished off the drive with a two-yard plunge into the endzone with 2:59 left in the half. Forte’s point after made it 14-3 Saints.

The Saints blocked another punt on Crisp’s next possession but an illegal touching penalty on what would have been a first and goal at the five cost the Saints as they failed to score when a 40-yard field goal attempt fell just short.

Crisp grabbed some momentum after halftime when CJ Jones intercepted Colson on the second play of the half and gave Crisp the ball at the Cougars’ 47. A 24-yard pass play from Carter to Jamarion Chambliss and a 15-yard run by Marquise Palmer had the Cougars knocking on the door.

A big sack by Quinterio Lawson on third and 12 at the 16 forced the Cougars to go for a 40-yard field goal, which Mitchell hit to cut the lead to 14-3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter.

Crisp looked to have the momentum and was driving to the Cedar Grove 48 when Trevon Ferrell broke up a fourth-down pass by Carter to give Cedar Grove the ball on downs.

The Cougars blocked a Saints’ punt with 10:58 to play in the game, but two plays later Cedar Grove’s Kayin Leeintercepted a pass in the endzone to end the threat.

Cedar Grove responded by driving 80 yards to score another touchdown. Dubinion had 37 yards on the ground in the drive. He went around the left side on a five-yard race into the endzone with 5:26 left in the game. Forte hit another point after to extend the lead to 21-6.

Crisp answered with a drive to the Saints 20, but four incomplete passes gave Cedar Grove the football with the opportunity to run out the clock. Instead, a handoff to Dubinion up the middle as the Cougar middle of the defense parted the way for Dubinion to race 80 yards for the score. Forte hit the extra point to make it a 28-6 score in favor of the Saints.

A squib kick into the middle of the field was recovered by the Saints and they ran out the clock for the win.

Cedar Grove returns home Dec. 3 to play host role to Appling County High School (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. at “Buck” Godfrey Stadium. Appling County defeated Thomson High School 21-7 to advance to the semifinals.

Cedar Grove is the only team from DeKalb County still in the playoffs. Marist High School joined Cedar Grove as the only teams from DeKalb still in the playoffs in round three, but Marist lost 24-21 to Benedictine High School Nov. 26.

The Champion Editor Jay Phillips contributed to this article.

