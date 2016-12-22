Students, faculty and alumni gathered Dec. 17 to celebrate the Cedar Grove High School’s state football championship win.

The football team hosted a block party at the school’s gymnasium in honor of the school’s first football championship. The Cedar Grove Saints defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 30-19 in the Class AAA state championship game Dec. 9.

Since the win, head football coach Jermaine Smith said he’s been getting a lot of calls from people congratulating him and the team, which led him to have the event—to bring people together to celebrate the team.

“Before I would hear people say all the time that if we win a championship [the alumni] will come from everywhere,” Smith said.

There were several alums who came to the block party, as well as students, parents, teachers and people from the community. Sophomore offensive lineman Michael Brooks and freshman wide receiver and free safety Nicholas Brannon said the players have been treated like rock stars in the school’s hallways since the championship game.

“The reaction has been crazy,” Brannon said.

“There has been a lot of love, a lot of school spirit,” Brooks said.

Patricia Jenkins attended the event to support her stepson William, who plays linebacker, and husband Reginald, who is an assistant coach. Jenkins said the team has received great support from the community.

“Since they won, my husband has been getting text messages and phone calls,” Jenkins said. “We had people from the community who wanted to do this and that for the players, cook dinner for them and all of that. It’s always good to know that they have support from the community.”

