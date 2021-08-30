Cedar Grove getting back to winning ways

At DeKalb County School District’s 2021 football media day, Cedar Grove High School Offensive Coordinator Kendrick Callier said Cedar Grove’s football team is ready to “get back to winning,” after the Saints fell short in the third round of 2020’s GHSA playoffs.

Callier said Cedar Grove didn’t live up to expectations in 2020—after winning state championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019—but the Saints kicked off its 2021 season in winning fashion, by beating county-foe Tucker High School 52-10 Aug. 27 at William “Buck” Godfrey Stadium.

Cedar Grove’s Barry Jackson, Rashod Dubinion, Ventrillo Dunlap, Trevon Ferrell, Jabari Cleckley, Boden Walker, Damarcus Smith, and Janiran Bonner scored touchdowns. Saints’ defenders such as Dunlap and Christen Miller recovered fumbles and tackled ball carriers behind the line throughout the game. Amari Forte also made a 33-yard field goal.

The win also marked John Adams’ first win as Cedar Grove’s head coach, as the Saints are one of 10 teams in DeKalb County with a new head coach this season.

“I’m in a new role, but this is my sixth year at Cedar Grove. I coached under two good head coaches, so I understand the tradition. I’m a part of that foundation and dynasty,” said Adams.

Adams said that he tweaked a few things coaching wise, but that he expects the product to be what fans have come to expect from Cedar Grove.

“I tweaked a few things, that just being my personality, but discipline will be my top priority—that and finishing and effort,” said Adams. “My biggest thing was to get bigger, faster, and stronger in the spring and summer. COVID kind of humbled us in a way that we came out each day and worked like it was our last.”

Adams won’t be the only new face on Cedar Grove’s football team. The Saints lost Austin Smith to graduation this offseason. Smith was one of the top quarterbacks in the county last season and helped lead the Saints to two state championships during his time there.

“We have a new quarterback in Jabari Cleckley. He is a senior and a special player. Anyone who saw the last drive of the first half knows that,” added Adams. “He doesn’t have any offers right now, but they will be rolling in.”

On the drive Adams referenced, Cleckley dropped back on what ended up being the last play of the first half. Cleckley went through his read and couldn’t find an open receiver, so he left the pocket and extended the play before finding Jackson over the middle. Jackson turned the ball up field for a 49-yard touchdown.

Cedar Grove coasted to a victory in the second half, but Adams said he doesn’t expect many more blowout wins. The Saints are scheduled to visit two preseason top 10 teams in Colquitt County High School and Lowndes High School, and Adams said the Saints’ region schedule will be just as tough.

“Were going to Moultrie next week and playing a real good program in Colquitt County, and we have Lowndes later on in game six,” said Adams. “We have a real tough region with Carver, [Greater Atlanta Christian], and Westminster. We try to make that schedule build up to the playoffs, so that were ready for them.”

Cedar Grove will travel to Colquitt County for its next game. Kickoff is scheduled for Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

