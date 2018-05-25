Cedar Grove quarterbacks show skills in spring game

Cedar Grove football coaches got a chance to see how their two quarterbacks compete against another team in its spring game against Westlake May 17 at Godfrey Stadium.

Rising sophomore Austin Smith and rising senior Kendal Boney are competing for the starting quarterback position. Coach Jermaine Smith said he wanted to see which quarterback would step up and take control of the offense.

“Both of them did an OK job, but nobody really stepped up the way I wanted them to,” Smith said.

Neither quarterback led a touchdown-scoring drive in Cedar Grove’s 3-0 win over Westlake. Smith said the quarterback competition will continue into the summer.

“They have to keep fighting,” Smith said. “I’m [looking at] who wants it the most and who wants to work for it and who makes the best decisions.”

The scrimmage also was an opportunity for Smith to see how well his defense adjusts to opposing offenses.

“Usually in scrimmage games [coaches] like to tell [players] what to play on defense, but I told them to do whatever,” he said. “I wanted to see how my guys were going to adjust to [what Westlake was doing]. I think our guys did an OK job of recognizing it, but now I have to work with the other coaches to recognize what we’re going to do about it. We have a lot of work to do, but I saw some things I really liked.”

Smith added that the defensive line stood out during the game.

“Defensively, the guys up front did a good job,” he said. “I was real pleased with my guys up front on defense. [Westlake] was doing a whole lot of holding.”

