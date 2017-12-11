Members of Lakeside High School’s music department invite the public to celebrate the season at holiday themed concerts on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

School officials state the concerts will take place in the school’s gymnasium and auditorium—located at 3801 Briarcliff Road N.E. in Brookhaven—and will feature the talents of the school’s chorus, orchestra and band.

One performance—the Holiday Pops Concert on Dec. 14—is described as a “family-friendly, casual evening” featuring Christmas songs and other seasonal favorites. The second evening—called the Holiday Gala Concert—is a more formal gathering featuring a variety of classical, traditional and popular music pieces.

Among the songs that will be performed are “Good Christian Men Rejoice” by J.M. Neal; traditional British folk carol “The Holly & the Ivy”; “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff; “Dreidel Adventure” by Scott Watson; the 16th century song “Coventry Carol”; “Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovych and Peter Wilhousky.

David Guthrie, president of Lakeside High’s Band Association, said the school is lucky to have the professional dedication and talents of band director David Fairchild, orchestra director Michael Giel as well as chorus director Thomas FitzStephens.

“Lakeside’s music education opportunities for students and public performances are great benefits of living in this area,” Guthrie said. “So many local families have had kids participate in one or more of the music offerings at the school, and countless others have enjoyed the free concerts, parades and other public appearances by [the school’s] band, orchestra and chorus students. We are extremely fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated music staff at our public high school, and the high caliber of Lakeside’s music education is due to their efforts.”

For more information on Lakeside High’s music program, visit www.lakesidevikingband.com, www.lakesidechorus.org and lakesideorchestra.com.

