Celebrating our unique history

The idea of celebrating the contributions of Black Americans was originally proposed in 1926 by Dr. Carter Woodson as a weeklong celebration; some 50 years later, in 1976, the month of February was officially designated as African American History Month. February was chosen because it is the birth month of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, according to diversitycentral.com.

Each year since 1976, celebrations and special events have been held in February to commemorate the contributions of African Americans in communities throughout our nation. These events are often enjoyed and supported by Americans of all heritages—as they should be.

In addition to African American (or Black) History Month, March is designated as Women’s History Month, May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and Older Americans Month, September is National Hispanic Heritage Month, October is National Italian American Heritage Month, and November is recognized as National American Indian Heritage Month.

Each of these specially designated months presents opportunities for all Americans to learn about the contributions of the many ethnic groups that make up the patchwork of America. Oddly though, we do not have a month that is specifically designated as American History Month – which we should.

There is a proposed National American History and Founders Month that has the support of more than 20 states and is touted on americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com. The website states that the purpose of National American History and Founders Month is “to create a tradition of educating and celebrating the founding history of our country for all Americans.”

If we had an American history month to celebrate our collective contributions to our nation, I’d like to think that it would serve as a tool to unify our people and move us closer to national pride that is lacking in so many Americans.

According to worldatlas.com, America’s largest ethnic groups, defined by geographic origins, are German at 14.7 percent, African at 12.3 percent, Mexican at 10.9 percent, Irish at 10.6 percent, and English at 7.8 percent. Other nationalities and ethnicities, including Polish, French, Scottish, Native American, Swedish, Chinese, Asian Indian, and Russian represent less than 3 percent of our population combined.

However, when we look at our national population divided by racial identities reported, statisticalatlas.com reports 62 percent of the American population consider themselves as White, 16.9 percent identify as Hispanic, 12.6 percent identify as Black, 5.2 percent identify as Asian, and 3.3 percent identify as either mixed or another ethnicity.

As an admitted history buff, I love learning about the contributions of the different ethnic groups and hope that many others share a similar appreciation of the rich cultural contributions and traditions of our nation. I’d love to see and celebrate an American history month that focuses on the unmeasurable contributions in the categories of language, food, music, drink, religion, clothing, and traditions that define the diverse America we call home.

