Summer and fall are seasons when food lovers don’t have to look far for celebrations of one kind or another of food and drink. In DeKalb County, barbecue, beer, international cuisine and even collard greens are elevated to showcase status at various festivals and special events. We gathered a few here but a little online searching is sure to turn up more culinary delights events to suit just about every palate.



Beer in the garden is right around the corner

Wylde Center’s Beer Garden + Silent Auction Fundraiser features some of metro Atlanta’s favorite breweries and a selection of food from local restaurants staged in Oakhurst Garden. All proceeds support Wylde Center’s mission of cultivating green spaces and inspiring communities of environmental stewards. Tickets $40-$45 to the 5:30 to 8:30 pm. June 24 event, $250 for tickets to the VIP event that starts at 4:30 p.m. The Wylde Center is located at 435 Oakview Road, Decatur. For more information, go to http://wyldecenter-beergarden.squarespace.com/



17th annual Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

The 17th annual Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival is set for Aug. 12. The sights, sounds, and smells of classic southern BBQ from metro Atlanta staples along with more than seven hours of original live blues and bluegrass music from aspiring and accomplished local/regional/and national acts come to the Oakhurst neighborhood of Decatur. This is a family-friendly event that takes place at 630 East Lake Drive and Harmony Park, adjacent to the intersection of East Lake Drive and Oakview Road. Tickets $12 in advance, $20 day of event. Go to www.decaturbbqfestival.com.



Taste of the Kingdom food tasting

Taste of the Kingdom is the annual fundraiser food tasting event of Kingdom Building Worship Ministries. It is described as an event at which various “bakers, chefs, restaurants, grannys and church culinary ministries dish out culinary delights.” Tickets are $10 which includes 10 tastings. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19. at First Baptist Church’s Pavilion, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. Go to www.eventbrite.com and enter the event for more details.



Festival focuses on all things collard

The long-running Collard Greens Cultural Festival returns to Lithonia Sept. 23 from noon to 8 p.m. Billed as a “collard greens everything” event, it features samples of an array of collard green dishes including collard green ice cream. Takes place at Lithonia Amphitheater, 2501 Park Drive in Lithonia. Go to www.collardgreensculturalfestival.com for more information.

International cuisine to be showcased in Chamblee

The 10th Annual Taste of Chamblee returns this fall with cuisines that range from Mexican to Italian and celebrate the city’s diverse restaurant community. More than 15 restaurants are on the roster. In addition to food, the event offers live music and a kid zone. Takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in downtown Chamblee, at the corner of Peachtree and Broad. Admission to the event is free, and tickets for tastings will be sold for $1. Tickets may be redeemed at participating restaurant booths for a wide selection of tastings that will range from one to five tickets per sample. Visit www.tasteofchamblee.net for more information.

Craft beer celebration coming to Decatur

The Decatur Craft Beer Festival is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. More than 80 breweries will offer tastings on Decatur’s downtown square. Tickets are $45 and include a tasting glass and unlimited sips. There’s also a $90 VIP ticket. Go to www.decaturbeerfestival.com.



Art, music and food dominate at Lakefest

Food isn’t the primary focus of the 17th annual Pine Lake Lakefest, but we couldn’t resist including a plug for this charming outdoor festival in DeKalb’s smallest city. Taking place Oct. 7-8, this self-described “quirky” festival by the lake where kids and dogs are welcomed, where “Conversation Coves” offer a break to the weary, where more than 40 artists mix it up with more than 12 bands. And yes, food and drink are abundant. For more information, go to www.pinelakefest.com

47 total views, 47 views today