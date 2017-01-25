DeKalb County residents and county officials got a first look at how DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond wants the county to move forward.

Recently the newly sworn-in CEO released a proposed $1.3 billion operating budget for the 2017 fiscal year.

“This budget provides a framework for strengthening the government’s fiscal condition, improving public safety, annualizing the fiscal year 2016 pay and compensation increases and funding various infrastructure and capital improvements,” Thurmond said in a statement. “By proactively managing our resources, we will be able to maintain a projected $50.1 million fund balance, which equals one month’s operating revenue.”

Thurmond, whom many DeKalb residents give credit or turning around the county’s school system, said there will be an internal evaluation before the budget is adopted. The administration plans to submit funding proposals to address three glaring issues in the county with the proposed budget—water billing, blighted properties and unemployment.

“We will inform the Board of Commissioners and the public of the results of our internal evaluations and analysis of current and past efforts,” Thurmond said.

In the proposed budget, $2.1 million will go toward funding 20 additional police positions and 36 additional fire and rescue personnel along with $600,000 for police body cameras.

Ellenwood Park will receive $400,000 and the Lou Walker Senior Center would receive $100,000 under the proposed budget. An additional $4 million would go toward road resurfacing efforts.

The budget will need to be approved by the board of commissioners by the end of February. Public hearings will be held on Feb. 14 and Feb. 28.

Commissioners Steve Bradshaw and Gregory Adams, both new to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners this year, said they are in support of pay raises for firefighters and police personnel. Bradshaw said pay increases for police and firefighters are critical to the county while Adams, a former officer, campaigned on the promise of trying to increase pay for officers.

The proposed budget will also use $1.4 million to start payments on bonds for the new animal services facility and $983,000 to contribute toward “overdue park maintenance.”

The second phase of the Tobie Grant Intergenerational Center will receive $5.4 million under the proposed budget while $17.2 million will be used to fund pay raises approved last year.

Additional public hearings and town halls on the budget will be announced separately.

