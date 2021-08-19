Chamblee continues turning the corner

Some of the seniors on Chamblee High School’s football team helped snap an 18-game losing streak during their freshman season.

Those same seniors helped lead Chamblee to a 6-1 record in 2020, a season that also saw the Bulldogs snap a six-game losing streak to rival Dunwoody High School.

Chamblee didn’t just get lucky in 2020. The Bulldogs had a talented roster and several of those players returned this season with high expectations.

The problem for Chamblee, along with a good number of DeKalb County’s teams, is that it lost its head coach this past offseason.

Bob Swank—the Bulldogs new head coach, whose resume includes being a college head coach—and the 2021 Chamblee Bulldogs are once again feeling pretty good about their chances to compete.

“As a team, [we] are feeling pretty good about the season,” said receiver Jordan Thornton. “Trying to continue off of last year’s season, going 6-1.”

Swank is familiar with the Chamblee program thanks to serving as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator prior to taking over as head coach. At DeKalb County’s media day, he said this season will be another important step in turning the corner at Chamblee.

“We had a great summer this year,” said Swank. “These were the biggest numbers we’ve had at Chamblee in a long time. We’re really looking to turn the corner this year, after our seniors have been building the program for going on four years now.”

A few of the seniors expected to have big seasons in 2021 are wide receiver and defensive back Jameel Avery, quarterback Fabian Walker, running back Curt McCorvey and linebacker Ja’cari Waller.

McCorvey ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, while Walker passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns. Thornton totaled more than 300 yards on offense and registered four touchdowns, and Avery returned a kickoff for a touchdown and intercepted four passes on defense. Waller also contributed at a high level on defense, recording 47 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

All were major contributors in 2020, when Chamblee posted the second-best scoring offense among DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teams and a top five defense. Chamblee also recorded the most yards per game among DCSD teams and had the second-highest scoring kicking game.

Thornton said he and his teammates expect to compete at a high level once again.

According to Thornton, the team set lofty goals—including an undefeated regular season—and the Bulldogs showed they were ready to play with a 33-7 first half win over Stone Mountain High School in their preseason scrimmage Aug. 12.

The Bulldogs kick off their season Aug. 19 against North Springs High School at North DeKalb Stadium and have games scheduled against Berkmar, Dunwoody, Lakeside, and other high schools, but Thornton said Chamblee is ready for the season.

“Watch out for Chamblee this year,” he added.

