Chamblee councilmember under ethical investigation resigns

Recently re-elected Chamblee councilman Darron Kusman has resigned from his seat ahead of an investigation into his “ethics” as a councilmember.

Kusman attended the first part of the Oct. 15 city council meeting but left before the council was set to choose an ethics board to hear a case against him. The council later moved the ethics board selection to its Oct. 20 meeting; Kusman’s resignation was announced on social media after the meeting.

The ethics board was expected to hear a complaint filed by a Chamblee resident in July which alleged Kusman’s unethical involvement in a local real estate development.

In his resignation letter, Kusman stated he was proud to of the progress he and his colleagues made together and would better serve the community and his family as a developer.

“As many of you know, I also have a passion for real estate. I initially became involved in Chamblee through an appointment to the city’s Architectural Review Board, and only ran for office with your prodding after serving as chairman of that committee for a number of years,” he said in the letter which was also shared to his Facebook page. “After careful review and consideration, I have decided that I am best able to serve my community and my family as a developer.”

Kusman was first elected to the council in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2019.

Kusman was sworn in to his second term as a councilmember on Jan. 16, 2020. Phot provided by city of Chamblee

According to Chamblee’s charter, in the event of a vacancy, a special election to fill a mayor on council seat may be called at any time “after 10 days’ notice posted at the council chamber, for the purpose of filling vacancies occurring on the board of mayor and council, such notice to be posted at the direction of a majority of the board declaring the necessity therefor.”

54 total views, 54 views today