Doraville City Council discussed a possible joint development authority (JDA) with Chamblee at its Jan. 17 work session, which takes place one hour before its regular meeting.

A JDA between the two cities would allow Chamblee and Doraville to conduct abatement—incentive driven, often involving taxes—transactions outside of the two cities’ respective downtown development authorities’ (DDA) jurisdiction.

According to documents related to the discussion prepared by Doraville Economic Director Luke Howe, a necessity for a JDA between Doraville and Chamblee stems from the need to pool resources following annexations of the cities’ borders.

“The need for the ability to conduct bonds for title or ‘abatement’ transactions outside of the DDA jurisdiction has become increasingly evident since [Doraville’s] 2014 annexation,” states one document. “[Doraville] needs this tool to address properties like Friday’s Plaza and the old Georgia Pacific property. Since annexing Century Center, Chamblee has come to the same realization.”

According to Howe, development authorities that cover a region rather than a city or county have the potential to draw on a combined set of resources to meet the needs of potential businesses or construction projects.

Development authorities throughout the state use this loophole to transfer property into their name and lease the property back to the “owner” tax free. Known as a tax abatement or bond for title, this tactic is often used by development authorities to attract developers and business to an area.

Doraville’s DDA, which meets quarterly, most recently waived 35 percent of property taxes on the Assembly development slated to occupy the former GM assembly plant for the next 30 years. The value of this incentive is estimated to be around $82 million if the site reaches its forecasted value of $1.5 billion.

Chamblee’s DDA granted an abatement worth $11 million for 18 years to Del American Real Estate for the Chamblee Atlanta mixed-use apartment development.

These are property taxes that normally go toward their respective cities, DeKalb County and DeKalb County School District.

The JDA would ultimately take responsibilities of both DDAs and put them in the hands of three Chamblee DDA members and three Doraville DDA members, with “a rotating elected official,” according to Howe. Deals conducted in a particular city would grant fees to the city in which the deal took place.

“The fees associated with a deal in Doraville, for instance, would go to the Doraville DDA and vice versa,” Howe states. “This would ensure that fees are being reinvested in each city’s downtown and would be accomplished through [intergovernmental agreements].”

Ultimately, projects would first go to the JDA and then be sent to either the Chamblee DDA or Doraville DDA, depending on the project’s geography.

Howe states Doraville staff have had preliminary discussions with Chamblee staff and that the work session discussion’s purpose was to bring the conversation to the mayor and council.

