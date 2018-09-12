Chamblee, Doraville go mobile

Support and information about local areas are now at residents’ fingertips.

The cities of Chamblee and Doraville have recently launched new free applications for smartphone users.

“MyChamblee” and “Doraville at Your Service” are both service request programs that help residents report sanitation and recycling requests, trash pickups, storm water issues, potholes, graffiti, crime tips and more.

Both programs are available at a user’s convenience, where the status of a submitted request can be monitored.

MyChamblee uses GPS technology to identify a user’s location. The program also allows the user submit a photo with a service request.

Requests are then sent to city departments for resolution.

“The new system will give residents a much more robust method for engaging with the city,” Chamblee city manager Jon Walker said. “This latest iteration adds features such as a new public-facing map, which is much more interactive and enables the city to provide quicker, more reliable service to our stakeholders.”

Chamblee’s new app will replace its first app, “Chamblee Connect.”

Users of the old program must delete the existing app and install the newest version.

Chamblee Connect launched in 2015, according to a Chamblee press release.

Doraville states in a news release that Doraville at Your Service is not to be used for emergency requests. MyChamblee is for non-emergency requests as well.

New users can visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download and install both programs.

Residents wanting to download the Doraville program must download the IWorQ Service Request app, enter the agency code “Dor01” to create an account.

