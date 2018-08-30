Chamblee football coach on paid administrative leave

Chamblee Charter High School football coach Curtis Mattair is on paid administrative leave, according to DeKalb County School District.

The district confirmed that Mattair is the subject of an ongoing investigation but would not say what he is being investigated for. Mattair’s leave comes after an 11 Alive report on a controversial t-shirt.

According to the news station, a parent raised concerns about shirts players were wearing. The shirts read “DBNP,” an acronym that usually stands for “Don’t Be No P****.” According to 11 Alive, the school district investigated the meaning of the acronym on the shirts and concluded it meant “Don’t Be No Procrastinators.” Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green’s office said the shirts are worn as part of a “character-building” exercise, according to 11 Alive.

Mattair was in his third season with the Chamblee Bulldogs. The program has struggle to win on the field under Mattair, winning only three games in his tenure. Chamblee is 0-2 on the season and will host county rival Dunwoody Aug. 31 in the fifth annual Battle of the Golden Spike at North DeKalb Stadium.

164 total views, 10 views today