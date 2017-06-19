Body found in Chamblee apartment in wake of Missouri kidnapping

A Chamblee man has been arrested by police regarding a DeKalb County murder and Missouri kidnapping, according to a June 16 release from Chamblee Police Department.

Officials arrested John Czarnecki of 2198 Dresden Drive, Bldg. D, Apt. 34, and an unidentified man now identified as Christopher Smith in connection to a violent kidnapping that occurred in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on June 15.

The two men are also under suspicion for their involvement with the death of Abraham Jacobs, who was found dead by authorities in his apartment, which is also located at 2198 Dresden Drive.

Chamblee Police Department was called to assist the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the Dresden Drive apartment complex when Jacobs’ car—a white Suzuki Grand Vitara with North Carolina tags—was identified as the vehicle involved in the kidnapping.

Jacobs was not identified as the kidnapper by the victim, but a search warrant was obtained to enter his apartment when police learned Jacobs and Czarnecki were friendly neighbors. Jacobs’ body was found inside the apartment by authorities.

“Czarnecki has not been charged with the homicide of Jacobs, however warrants will be obtained charging him with the theft of Jacobs’ vehicle and he is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on an outstanding probation violation warrant,” Chamblee police said.

Chamblee Police Department sought assistance from the public in locating Czarnecki, Smith as well as Sally Noe McIntyre, who was believed to be in danger.

Czarnecki and Smith were arrested in western Kansas by Kansas Highway Patrol and United States Marshal Service. Both are being charged with felony kidnapping and robbery as well as armed criminal action for their involvement with a kidnapping of a woman from a Wal-Mart parking lot on June 15 in Cape Girardeau, MO. McIntyre has been cleared by law enforcement from any involvement in the crimes.

Czarnecki is also being charged with aggravated assault and the murder of Jacobs.

“We would like to thank the community for sharing this information as well as each and every law enforcement agency that worked together to put these two behind bars,” police said.

