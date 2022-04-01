Chamblee, Southwest DeKalb claim county track titles

The Southwest DeKalb Panthers scorched the track and scored 95 points to climb from eighth place to 2022’s DeKalb County Boys High School Track and Field champions March 28 at Godfrey Stadium, while Chamblee won its second consecutive title in the DeKalb County Girls High School Track and Field Championship.

The win marked Southwest DeKalb’s 16th county title and Southwest DeKalb’s first since 2018.

Southwest DeKalb trailed first day leader Decatur 41-17 heading into the track finals March 27, after the Panthers from Southwest DeKalb won the 4×800 meter relay (8:14.18) to earn 10 of their 17 points on the opening day.

Isaiah Taylor opened the Panthers’s big run by taking the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles (14.33), and teammate Ke’Antae Thornton was third (15.13) as both moved up a spot from their 2021 performances in the event.

After victory in the inaugural 4×200 relay (1:27.56)—followed by another win in the 4×100 relay (41.67)—the Panthers moved into first place and never looked back.

Twenty-one points came in the 400-meter dash led by Xzaviah Taylor’s victory (48.47). A third place by Therrian Alexander (50.03) and a fourth-place finish by Xavier Turner (50.77) moved the Panthers out in front by 20 points (77-57).

Isaiah Taylor captured gold in the 300 hurdles (38.15) for the second year in a row, and he combined with a fifth-place finish by Xzaviah Taylor to pile on 14 more points for the Panthers.

Southwest closed out their 16th county title with a win in the 4×400 relay (3:18.16) for a clean sweep of the relay events.

Stephenson made a late run at defending its title keyed by Jace Coleman’s gold in the 200-meter (21.69) and a first-place tie in the 100-meter with Cedar Grove’s Eric Jordan (10.66) as the pair crossed the line together.

Dunwoody took home three golds in field events led by Carrington Tate’s wins in the discus (137-08.00) and shot put (45.03.00). The Wildcats’ Alon Rogow won the pole vault for the third consecutive year with a new meet record of 15-11.25 breaking the mark of 15-06.00 he set in 2021.

Elijah Hobson brought home two gold medals for Towers winning the long jump (23-00.75) and triple jump (45-02.00).

GIRLS: Chamblee Repeats as DCSD Girls County Track and Field Champions

Chamblee’s Lady Bulldogs team repeated as county champion behind three wins in field competitions March 26 at Godfrey Stadium.

Chamblee opened the first day of competition by racking up 67.5 points of their meet total of 116.50 to knock off Dunwoody (101) for the second consecutive season.

Clara Silvestri grabbed a third consecutive gold in the pole vault breaking the meet record for the second consecutive season with a vault of 10-feet, 3 inches. Runner-up Mary McLoughlin of Dunwoody also broke the record with a tying jump of 10-feet, 3 inches. The previous record was 9-06.00 set by Carla LaRotta of Lakeside in 2011 and tied by Silvestri in 2021.

Coriana Gresham won the shot put (35-feet, 5.5 inches) to give Chamblee a pair of field event wins. The other win came on the track with a victory in the 4×800 meter relay (10:06.17).

Chamblee also picked up 14 points in the 3200-meter run when Olivia Tabron led the way with a second-place finish (11:38.21) behind Decatur’s Anna Blaich (11:33.58).

Towers’ Catherine Forbes won the triple jump (37-10.00) for the second consecutive year surpassing her 2021 leap by two feet, eight inches.

Anderson Bowe of Dunwoody won the discus (106-11.00) to round out the field events.

Dunwoody made a run at Chamblee on the track with three golds March 29. Dunwoody sophomore Claire Shelton won both the 800 (2:22.06) and 1600-meter (5:06.16) runs for the second consecutive season to bring home her third and fourth gold medal from county championships.

Jeanne Hardy captured gold for Dunwoody in the 300-meter hurdles (46.27), but the Lady Wildcats could get no closer than 14.5 points on the day.

Fourth place Druid Hills’ Sanaa Frederick swept the 100-meter (11.84) and 200-meter (24.08) dashes and anchored the winning 4×200 meter relay team that captured gold in 1:41.94. Druid Hills set the DeKalb County record in the 4×200 with a time of 1:41.00 in their preliminary qualifying heat.

Miller Grove’s Rasunek Tyler-Thompson garnered three podium medals March 29 by winning her second gold at county in the 100 hurdles (14.03), just 0.02 off the record, silver in the 100 dash (11.88), and bronze in the 200 (24.83).

186 total views, 38 views today