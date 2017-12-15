Basil Eleby was accused of starting a fire that caused the bridge to collapse and resulted in forced changes in traffic patterns and longer commute times for DeKalb County residents. Police charged Eleby with first degree arson and criminal damage to property after witnesses claimed he put a chair on top of a shopping cart and set it on fire while smoking crack cocaine under the I-85 bridge.

During an interview with The Champion Newspaper, Eleby,along with DeKalb County-based attorney Mawuli Mel Davis, said if Eleby completes an 18-month diversion program all will be forgiven.

In the 30-minute interview, Eleby talked about his addiction to drugs and alcohol as well as the possibility of a new start.

“This is something I always wanted. To tell you the truth, I feel great about it. I’m progressing and I’m moving forward,” Eleby said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never been in a program for 18 months. I’ve never [been sober] for 18 months. The longest I’ve been clean is no longer than six months, but this is the longest I’ve been clean and sober not locked up somewhere. I have a choice now.”

Eleby said it may be difficult to remain sober for 18 months, but he’s confident he can complete the program with a new outlook on life. Through the program, Eleby must complete drug tests as well as receive counseling for his addiction.

If Eleby does not complete the program, which officially starts Dec. 18, he could be prosecuted for the bridge collapse incident.

“It’s hard, but I’m trying to live a sober life which is foreign to me. I haven’t lived that life in almost 20 years. When you live that life it changes you, it changes how you think,” Eleby said. “I have a long way to go, I’m sketchy about the 18 months, but I know I can do it. I just have to live for right now.”

Davis, an attorney with the Davis Bozeman Law Firm in Decatur, said people such as Eleby are the reason he became an attorney.

Since the bridge collapse incident Davis said Eleby has received free haircuts, clothes from D&K Suit City and will receive dental work to fix his teeth.

“He’s become an advocate for the homeless. He knows what it’s like to be out in the elements and he’s right there with the church and with the Nation of Islam saying ‘bring coats to help my brothers and sisters in the street,’” Davis said. “He’s been trying to give back the way people have given to him. This is a win for humanity. In saving his life, I think he will save many other lives.”

Davis called Eleby’s sobriety a “people’s victory.” The bridge collapse attracted national headlines from multiple media outlets. DeKalb County officials with roads and drainage said the collapse increased traffic volume by approximately 30 percent.

Since the incident, Davis said Eleby has become somewhat of a local celebrity.

“It’s a big deal to get this removed as a criminal prosecution and get it moved into behavioral court,” Davis said. “It’s a people’s victory because it was the people who called upon a group of lawyers like Tiffany Williams Roberts, Lawrence Zimmerman, Gary Spencer and myself to be his legal team. People at their core knew he was being framed.”

Eleby said he was held in interrogation by police for six hours. Attorneys representing Eleby said they presented evidence that Eleby was not involved in starting the fire.

“I knew that when they had me in the back of the car that they were going to try and use me as a scapegoat. I knew it all along,” Eleby said. “I could feel it because the way they tried to hold back in telling me what was going on. They held me in the interrogation room for six hours and asked the same questions over and over again.”

Not only did D&K Suit City offer Eleby new clothes, they also offered him a job. Eleby said he was surprised at first but is excited to turn his life around.

