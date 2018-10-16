Champion game of the week: Lithonia vs. Southwest DeKalb

First place in the Region 5-AAAAA standings will be on the line Oct. 19.

Lithonia (2-0, 5-2) will take on Class AAAAA No. 10-ranked Southwest DeKalb (2-0, 7-0) at Godfrey Stadium, and the winner could have sole possession of first place in the region. Arabia Mountain (4-3) is also 2-0 in the region and will face Chamblee at North DeKalb Stadium Oct. 19.

The Lithonia Bulldogs started the season 3-0 before dropping two games to Pebblebrook and Shiloh. They then bounced back by beating regional opponents Columbia and Chamblee in back-to-back weeks.

Lithonia senior running back Shawn Morris is leading the Bulldog’s offense, as well as all DeKalb County rushers in yards (647) after eight weeks of play (stats from Chamblee game are not included.) Morris is averaging 107.8 yards per game and 6.6 yards a carry. He has scored five touchdowns on the ground in six games.

Lithonia quarterback Seoul Newton has a 51 percent completion rate after six games and has thrown for 483 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown eight interceptions, a flaw the Southwest DeKalb defense could capitalize on. The Panther’s defense picked off six passes in six games with junior defensive back Ahmond Spivey leading the way with three interceptions.

Spivey against Lithonia receiver Kevah Brantley is a matchup to keep an eye on. Brantley leads all Bulldog receivers with 281 yards and four touchdowns in six games. Lithonia could have a tough time scoring on the No. 1 scoring defense in the county. Southwest DeKalb’s defense is averaging 6.2 points per game and Lithonia’s offense is averaging 21.0 points a game.

The Panther’s offense is averaging 31.8 points per game, while Lithonia’s defense is allowing 19.5 points a game. Southwest DeKalb seniors Eion Scott and Jamel Starks have become a one-two punch in the running game for the Panthers with Scott averaging 8.1 yards per carry and Starks averaging 9.4 yards behind a stout offensive line.

Southwest DeKalb sophomore Rion White has held it together at the quarterback position completing 42 percent of his passes in six games.

The Panther’s defense will probably be the difference-maker in this matchup.

