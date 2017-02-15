The Champion Lady Chargers extended their victory string to 34 in a row by knocking off the Miller Grove Lady Wolverines 44-30 for their second consecutive DeKalb County Middle School basketball title on Saturday at Cedar Grove Middle School.

Champion put together back-to-back 17-0 seasons with the first-place trophy behind the play of tournament MVP Aniyah Lee and Kamara Reynolds.

Champion turned up the defense in the second quarter trailing 8-7 when Taylor Christmas got an offensive put back with 4:51 to play in the first half to give Champion the lead for good at 9-7.

The Chargers would outscore Miller Grove 10-0 in the second period to take control of the game. Jana Berry followed Christmas’ basket and Reynolds finished the second quarter run with six consecutive points on a short jumper and four free throws to put Champion up 17-8 at the half.

Lee (six points, five rebounds, six assists) scored four points in a 7-2 run to open the second half as Champion continued to pull away at 24-10 on Lee’s second basket.

India Terrell scored four points in a 6-0 run by Miller Grove, but Reynolds’ layup and another offensive rebound and put back by Christmas sent Champion into the final quarter up 28-18.

Shaquiece May hit a three-pointer and Mica Neal added a basket as Miller Grove fought back within six at 30-24 with under five minutes to play.

Reynolds offensive put back started another 7-2 run for Champion with baskets by Berry and Lauren Randolph. Lee’s layup with 1:38 followed by Kaelyn Edward’s layup stretched the lead back to 15 at 41-26 as the Chargers closed out their second consecutive title.

Reynolds led Champion with 14 points and 7 rebounds. \Terrell finished with 12 points to lead Miller Grove.

(Boys) Chamblee 60, Lithonia 34

The Chamblee Bulldogs bombed from outside, hitting 11 three-pointers on the way to a 60-34 romp over the Lithonia Bulldogs in the boys’ championship game.

Chase Cormigr gave everyone a look at things to come as he opened the game hitting a long three from the right wing and Tournament MVP Chance Moore followed on the next trip down the floor with a three to make it 6-0 with less than a minute gone in the game.

Leading 6-3 with 3:37 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 13-3 run started by Moore’s drive to the basket, a drive and a three on consecutive trips down the floor by Antoine Benjamin and ending with a 19-6 lead heading into the second quarter on Cormigr’s second three of the quarter.

Kedrick Green scored six points in the final 2:22 of the half to keep Lithonia within striking distance down 28-16 at halftime.

Moore sandwiched a pair of layups by Benjamin with an offensive put back and a three-pointer in a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter to push the lead out to 37-16 before the Wolverines could put a point on the board.

Another Moore three along with threes from Benjamin and Jordan Clemmons made it 48-21 with one quarter to play.

Ashton Patterson and Clemmons hit back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs 11 in the game as they closed out the championship game just like they started it.

Benjamin hit for 18 points to lead all scorers while Moore finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs in the victory. Greene finished the game with 15 points to lead Lithonia (14-3).

