Changing perspective isn’t ‘trying to change history’

History cannot be changed. In the words of 11th century Persian poet Omar Khayyam, “The moving finger writes; and, having writ, moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all thy tears wash out a word of it.”

In the controversy over whether historic markers should be removed those arguing against removal often assert that history can’t be changed. They are correct on that point. Once something has happened, it is forever part of history.

Countries, states and communities, however, can and often do reverse decisions to honor past events or public figures in place names, statues and monuments when consensus is reached that events or persons being honored no longer reflect the values of the people sharing that space. For example, one of Atlanta’s main thoroughfares was until the 1970s called Forrest Avenue. It was named for Nathan Bedford Forrest, Confederate general and founder of the Ku Klux Klan. The city determined that it no longer wished to honor Forrest and changed to name to Ralph McGill Boulevard, honoring a newspaper editor and champion of “the new South,” a movement promoting regional values not tied to the Confederacy.

Germany in the 1930s and ’40 definitely had a chancellor named Adolph Hitler. Visitors to that country will find no monuments to that former chancellor and his leadership team nor will they find places displaying the Nazi flag that the country proudly unfurled before and during World War II. Hitler and Nazi values do not reflect the values of modern Germany and thus are relegated to the ashbin of history. Other countries have similarly removed names and symbols that no longer reflect their values. It is appropriate to do so.

Sadly, Georgia passed legislature forbidding communities from removing, covering, or modifying monuments to the Confederacy, forcing Decatur and other cities for many years to tolerate the presence of monuments that do not reflect their residents’ values. Advocates of such legislation apparently believe that out of Georgia’s almost 300-year history (including its years as a British colony) its identity must be tied to its four years as part of the Confederacy.

While Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has not taken the firm stand against Confederate symbols that I would like to see, he made a statement with which I agree entirely: “Proclamations and statues are not just snapshots of our history; they are a window into what we value.”

Crucial to this argument is an examination of why the historical figure is being honored. No matter how much one argues that the Confederacy was about states’ rights and not human bondage, actual documents from that era tell a different story. The speeches of Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy and its frequent spokesman, for example, make clear that the principle of White supremacy was the “cornerstone” of the nation Confederates sought to establish. That’s why Confederate monuments and place names should be removed.

There are those who want to remove monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other Founding Fathers who were slave owners. I’m willing to give Washington, Jefferson and others a pass because they are being honored for their roles in establishing this nation—not for owning slaves or defending slavery. While that part of their biographies should not be hidden, I don’t think it’s a reason to ignore their great accomplishments.

The writer of a letter to the editor in last week’s Champion suggested that all monuments to Martin Luther King Jr. be removed because an associate in the Civil Rights Movement accused King of intimacies with women other than his wife. Washington, Jefferson and King, like all men, lived flawed lives. While historians should not attempt to hide or deny their flaws, if we decide to honor only those who lived lives perfect by 21st century standards we set the bar too high to have any heroes at all. Washington, Jefferson and King should be remembered for the good they did. Let’s not put them in the same argument with the founder of the Ku Klux Klan.

44 total views, 44 views today