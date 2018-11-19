Charges will not be filed against DeKalb commissioners

It’s been approximately nine months since DeKalb County commissioners voted 6-1 to increase their annual salaries by approximately $24,000 annually.

The decision left several residents unhappy and some have filed complaints against the board of commissioners claiming they violated the Open Meetings Act by not putting the proposed salary increase on the board’s agenda. The agenda item was introduced as a walk-on discussion during the Feb. 27 meeting.

DeKalb County resident Ed Williams said he sent a letter to the DeKalb County Solicitor General’s office in July requesting an investigation of the process that lead to a salary increase for commissioners.

In a statement issued to The Champion, DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling said after a review process there was “insufficient evidence to support a finding of criminal intent by the board of commissioners to violate the Open Meetings Act.”

Coleman-Stribling said the proposed salary increase was published in the county’s legal organ, The Champion, for three consecutive weeks prior to the meeting, as required by law.

“While not criminal, omitting the item from the actual agenda prior to the meeting did give the appearance of impropriety on behalf of the board of commissioners,” Coleman-Stribling said. “To restore faith in government and in keeping with the transparent spirit of the Open Meetings Act, we strongly encourage the board of commissioners to reconsider their salary increase and to obtain additional training as it relates to the Open Meetings Act.”

According to Payscale.com, the average national salary of county commissioners is $56,269. According to DeKalb County officials, commissioners Kathie Gannon and Larry Johnson are the highest-paid commissioners making more than $45,000 a year as of March. Commissioners Nancy Jester—who voted against the pay increase, Steve Bradshaw, Mereda Davis-Johnson and Gregory Adams are the lowest-paid commissioners making approximately $40,500 a year. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond makes more than $162,000 a year.

Commissioners can receive a maximum of three longevity increases at 2.5 percent each for every full four-year term served.

On June 20, Attorney General of Georgia Christopher Carr sent a letter to county attorney Viviane Ernstes. According to Carr, Ernstes said putting the proposed salary increase on the Feb. 27 agenda would have “created confusion amongst stakeholders and the public concerning which entity had the authority to increase salary.”

Carr said the likelihood of the agenda item creating public confusion seems “highly improbable and frankly irrelevant.”

“The board’s failure to include their salary increase on the meeting agenda in advance of the meeting not only frustrated the purposes of the Open Meetings Act. It violated the act’s requirement that all matters expected to come before [the] agency should be included in the agenda,” Carr wrote.

