Christmas gifts came early to students at Indian Creek Elementary School in Clarkston Dec. 20.

Each of the schools’ more than 1,160 students received a gift courtesy of The Love of Giving Inc, a nonprofit spearheaded by founder and executive director Katherine Miller.

The gift-giving program began last Christmas after Miller heard about the difficulties many Indian Creek students’ families have providing for themselves. The organization began collecting donations but was only able to give 500 gifts. After last years’ event, Miller heard a story of a student crying because he didn’t receive a present.

“I told one of the counselors ‘We’re not coming back unless we can give all the kids a gift,’” Miller told the Champion Newspaper.

Volunteers from The Love of Giving started work in August to make sure they had enough gifts to provide for every student. The organization contacted like-minded businesses and individuals who share The Love of Giving’s mission of helping children. Miller was joined at the giveaway event by more than 30 volunteers.

“It just made my heart overflow with joy because we had reached the goal we were planning on,” Miller said. “It was all worth it, and I’m still excited about it.”

Miller has been working to give back to the less fortunate in the metro area since she began feeding the homeless in downtown Atlanta in 2011. In 2013, she started going into schools to help needy students. Then last year she came to Indian Creek where the school administration and staff made an impression.

“They made us feel like they were really interested and they really cared because they care about their students,” Miller said.

After that, Miller decided her organization would “adopt” Indian Creek and help the school however it could. In addition to last year’s Christmas drive, The Love of Giving donates treats for the PTA meetings and donated more than 8,700 school supplies in a back-to-school drive in August.But, for Miller, nothing tops this year’s Christmas drive.

“That was my Christmas present,” she said.

And the giving is far from over. The organization plans to continue to provide school supplies and Christmas presents to Indian Creek each year.

“It’s not about us,” Miller said. “It’s about the children.”

206 total views, 28 views today