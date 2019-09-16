Charles Hill throws hat in Stonecrest mayoral race

Charles Hill is again running for the position of Stonecrest mayor.

Hill ran for mayor in 2017 and lost to current mayor Jason Lary, who is running for re-election this year. The Champion called Hill multiple times for comment on his campaign bid, but did not receive a return call as of press time. A representative of Hill said he is not talking to media and not to expect a call back.

Hill is a 2003 graduate of Lithonia High School. He later attended Morehouse College, Harvard University and Yale University. On his website, Hill said he has business, residential/commercial land-development and nonprofit experience that he plans to use to stimulate economic development in Stonecrest if he is elected.

Hill is the founder and managing partner of Westside Resurgens, a real estate development firm in Atlanta, according to his website. He was a legislative aide to former Georgia State Rep. Rahn Mayo of House District 84.

On his website, Hill listed three policy platforms—well-run government, vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economy. Under government, Hill said he will ensure ethics, transparency and excellence in city operations, hire a permanent city manager and review and strengthen the city charter.

Hill plans to establish neighborhood advisory councils to engage residents in the city, partner with the DeKalb County School Board to improve local schools, partner with law enforcement and other agencies to reduce petty crime and promote policies that increase home ownership and improving options for renters, according to his website.

On his website, Hill said he plans to promote sustainable, environmentally sound economic development, establish a small business development fund to invest in local businesses that can create well-paying jobs and attractive amenities, advocate for expanded transit access—including light rail, and promote a “Stonecrest First” hiring and contracting policy.

