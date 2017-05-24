City considers backyard chicken ordinance

Backyards in Dunwoody may welcome chickens in the near future following the first read of an amended ordinance on May 8.

The proposed amendment will allow residents to raise chickens in all single-family residential zoning districts. Potential chicken owners will be required to construct coops, which must also meet applicable building codes.

According to the proposed amendment, lots between 10,000 and 15,000 square feet will be allowed up to six chickens. Lots larger than 15,000 square feet will be allowed up to eight chickens and no chickens will be permitted on lots smaller than 10,000 square feet.

The amendment states coops—an enclosure, cage or pen—must be located in the rear yard and be kept clean, sanitary and free from standing water. The ordinance states coops may not exceed six feet in height and allow two square feet per chicken.

“These regulations are intended to ensure the humane treatment of animals,” the ordinance states.

Should the ordinance pass, those wishing to own chickens on their property will be required to submit an application to Dunwoody’s community development department.

Resident Brianna Harris shared her pro-chicken stance with council and the public before the measure passed. She said allowing backyard chickens in Dunwoody is positive, sustainable and inline with policies from surrounding cities such as Atlanta, Roswell, Norcross, Sandy Springs and others, which allow backyard chickens in agriculturally zoned areas.

“It’s clear that Dunwoody’s [current policy] is a conservative policy meant to protect neighbors from living next to the ‘crazy chicken lady,’” Harris said.

Harris said that, in Roswell, the city allows 12 chickens per acre with a maximum of 30 chickens. She concluded Dunwoody’s request for eight chickens maximum is reasonable and responsible.

Residents Lauren Fitzgerald and Chloe Finster mentioned such benefits as a constant supply of eggs, bug and weed control and easy maintenance. The pair said chickens also offer the same benefits as regular household pets such as cats and dogs.

“Chickens are just another pet and should be allowed,” Finster said.

Other pro-chicken residents said chicken coops often require a substantial financial investment.

Resident Cheryl Summers said she opposes the amendment based on Dunwoody being an “urban suburban community” rather than a “farming agricultural community.” She referenced a 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report which states more than 800 people were infected with salmonella, all traced to backyard flocks.

Summers also referenced the growing number of coyotes in the metro Atlanta region.

“Is it really that important to have these backyard chickens and raise concerns?” Summers asked. “Chickens are farm animals. They are not pets like dogs and cats. If we allow chickens, what’s next—pigs or goats?”

Councilwoman Lynn Deutsche said she would like to lower the allowable number of chickens from eight to six. She said she has contacted council members in Chamblee, which she said is slightly more advanced in the process than Dunwoody.

Dunwoody mayor Denis Shortal said there are many issues to consider before passing or declining the amended ordinance.

102 total views, 7 views today