City moves to become more pedestrian friendly

During the Aug 5 Doraville city council meeting, the rezoning of the Buford Highway’s east side passed.

The east side of Doraville’s Buford Highway is to be rezoned as LCC from its previous C1/C2 zoning.

Doraville officials want to update their “suburban design model” that favors cars for a pedestrian friendly zoning code.

“If we really want our city to look a certain way, we have to change the zoning to match what we’re saying we want it to look like,” said Doraville City Council Member Stephe Koontz.

According to Koontz, rezoning plans are now in front of the city’s planning commission.

“The zoning that was created back in [the] 1960s only addresses what is allowed to be there and what’s not allowed to be there,” said Koontz. “It doesn’t talk about sidewalks, what the buildings look like and where they’re supposed to be placed on the property.”

With the code, buildings would be constructed by the road with the parking lot behind the building.

“It makes it so if you’re walking down the street, you can walk into a store and you don’t have to walk across a sea of asphalt,” said Koontz.

The city’s new zoning code allows for mixed-use development where residential properties and businesses can neighbor. The city’s C1/C2 zoning code did not allow residential areas.

With the LCC zoning, if a business is next to residential properties, the business can only be two-stories high near its property line and further away from residential properties, the business’ building can increase to be six-stories high.

Doraville officials are now in talks to rezone the remainder of Doraville’s Buford Highway─north of I-285─to the Gwinnett County line. Doraville city council plans to have the proposal ready for an October first read and a November vote. The remaining area is currently C1/C2 as well.

“I want to make sure the residents and the business owners understand what this is and that we don’t have a lot of misinformation going on,” said Koontz.

According to Koontz, city council can’t “bring in” specific businesses. “What we do is make the zoning fit the use we want to see there. Then allow those uses by right to open up,” said Koontz.

Residents can read more about the LCC code and how the city plans to use it in the city’s 2017-2037 comprehensive plan. Documents are on the city’s website.

