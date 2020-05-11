City of Tucker, others donate masks

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman announced May 8—before his State of the City Address—that the city plans to donate more than 6,000 surgical grade masks to “those who need them most” in Tucker. City officials stated the masks should be available the week of May 11 and will be distributed first to assisted living facilities.

“We will distribute [the masks] to three groups: long-term care facilities in Tucker who are dealing with positive cases, local businesses who need to have masks on hand for their employees and customers, and members of the general public of Tucker who would like to have a mask of the highest protective type to wear when they need to go out of the house and into the community,” Auman stated.

More specific details about the mask give away will be released by the city before the donations begin. According to Tucker officials, the cost of the masks is being covered by line items in the Tucker budget that were impacted by the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been reviewing our finances with the city’s CFO and other professional staff and we’ve identified several programs and line items where we won’t be spending budgeted funds due to the virus,” Auman stated.

Other DeKalb County groups and governments also have made donations to front line workers, hospitals and community members following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary announced April 23 the city of Stonecrest would deliver 5,000 masks from a Chicago-based company to Emory Hillandale hospital, according to the city of Stonecrest’s communication department.

Groups such as Tucker Makes Masks have donated more than 3,000 masks to healthcare workers and 7,400 masks to essential workers and members of the community, according to the group’s Facebook page.

