Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the city of Tucker will assume responsibility of parks and recreation centers in the city.

In August, the city hired Rip Robertson, former director of Doraville’s public works and parks and recreation, to lead Tucker’s parks and recreation department. Since then, the city council approved funding for eight new staff members to work at Tucker Rec Center and approved the purchase of a property adjacent to Tucker Nature Preserve to be used as expanded park land in preparation of the parks and rec take over from DeKalb County.

In an interview with The Champion, Robertson discussed some of the goals Tucker’s parks and rec department wants to accomplish in the new year.

“Our biggest goal starting January is to go in and establish relationships with the existing organizations that are [at the Tucker Recreation Center] such as the dance academy, the wrestling association, the gymnastics group that’s there,” Robertson said. “There are a number of senior programs that are existing, so our biggest priority and our biggest responsibility is to go in and establish that strong relationship with those groups.”

Tucker Recreation Center was built in 1954 as Tucker Elementary School. DeKalb County Parks and Recreation purchased the building and land from DeKalb County School District and turned it into the Tucker Recreation Center in 1980.

Robertson said the department is working on a plan to paint and clean the center.

“When [people] walk through the door, [we want them to] see the difference from DeKalb County verses the city of Tucker,” he said. “It’s going to be a light facelift, from paint to signage that we’ll get on immediately.”

Tucker has several Friends of the Park groups that have worked to maintain parks in the city. Robertson recognized the passion Tucker residents have for the parks and said the department will do what it can to expand what the groups.

“There are a number of projects that have been completed just this year in the three biggest parks here—Henderson, John’s Homestead and Kelley C. Cofer parks,” he said. “Each one of those groups were very active this past year and did some really amazing things in their parks. What I hope to do is come in and help them continue that work and expand their capabilities, as far as ideas on other funding avenues so that we can get some funds available to do the things that they want to do in their park. That goes for all of the parks in the city.”

In addition to his 20 years of experience working in parks and recreation, Robertson is on reserve duty with the U.S. Army. He has been on active status with the Army Reserves for the last six years. Before then, he served 12 years on active duty before starting his career in parks and rec.

He said it takes good time management to balance both jobs, but it’s something he is used to.

“Luckily, I’m in a position now where I work with young soldiers, so I’m not being deployed, I’m not going out to the field,” he said. “It’s more of an office type position. Luckily it lends itself to a more flexible schedule for me. It’s just a matter of balancing that time.”

Robertson said he is excited to be in Tucker and to have the opportunity to work with residents to improve the parks and recreation centers.

“It’s a great time to be in Tucker,” he said. “We got a lot of work to do and luckily the community already has such an awesome passion for their parks and I’m just here to help them complete what they’ve already started.”

