City renames street to honor community leaders

Stone Mountain City Council voted to rename Venable Street Eva Mamie Lane at its Nov. 7 regular meeting.

The new street name honors the late Eva Jewel Greene and her daughter Mamie Ella Lane. Residents petitioned to have the street renamed to recognize Greene’s and Lane’s work in Stone Mountain.

Greene was a founder of DeKalb Economic Opportunity Authority in 1966 and served as the authority’s director and community organizer for three decades. She also founded Stone Mountain Negro Civic League and served as its president for more than 20 years.

Lane founded House of Bethel Church in 1963. The church had an outreach ministry that clothed, fed and educated children in the community. In 1974, Green and Lane co-founded Georgia Citizens Coalition on Hunger. Greene died Jan. 1, 2006, and Lane died on Feb. 2.

Venable Street is named after former Stone Mountain mayor James Venable, who organized and was the Imperial Wizard of the National Knights of the Klan. According to residents, Venable led marches and held rallies in Shermantown from the 1960s through 1980s promoting racial hatred and intolerance, inciting fear in the community.

