City Schools of Decatur requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff

UPDATE: Superintendent Fehrman stated the following on Sept. 17, “The authority to mandate vaccines for students is delegated to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GA DPH). At this time, the GA DPH nor the DeKalb Board of Health have listed COVID-19 vaccinations on their list of required vaccinations for students, thus CSD cannot require vaccinations for students in our schools. While the Board and I agree that vaccinations are the best way out of this pandemic, requiring them for students is simply something we cannot do at this time. City Schools of Decatur will continue to hold regular vaccination events in collaboration with the DeKalb Board of Health and encourage parents to have their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

City Schools of Decatur is moving forward with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all faculty and staff, but requirements for students are still “a continuing conversation,” according to Superintendent Maggie Fehrman.

At a school board meeting Sept. 14, parents and community members talked exclusively during the time allotted for public comments about their thoughts and concerns regarding the proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate before Fehrman made the announcement that staff will be required to be vaccinated. The board did not have to vote to implement the mandate for staff but will vote for a possible vaccine mandate for eligible students at a future meeting.

Amy Ratcliffe, an epidemiologist who spoke on behalf of multiple City School of Decatur parents, said the group “applauds and encourages [the board’s] decision to require vaccines for all staff and students who are eligible.”

“We recognize that in school, participation is vital for many children to learn effectively and we need to protect our community with as many layers as possible with the interventions we have available,” said Ratcliffe.

Other parents expressed concerns over the mandate for students.

“We’re putting all of our eggs into one basket focusing so much on vaccines,” said John Barbee, a parent of a City Schools of Decatur student. “Masking, social distancing and other mitigation measures are working in our schools. Decatur is doing an amazing job. Vaccination does not stop transmission. Please do not vote for the COVID-19 vaccine student mandate and let’s put our energy into education about prevention. Parents should be allowed to decide. Please let us decide what is right for our families.”

At the meeting, Fehrman said that while the board is in agreement about the importance of vaccinations, putting a mandate in place is “much different for students than for staff.”

“As a board, we all agree that vaccines are the best way to get through this pandemic. However, at this point, the board knows [there are] other obstacles to navigate and other things to consider when requiring vaccines for students. We’re still continuing this conversation and we’re not ready to take any official action for mandating [COVID-19] vaccines for students in our buildings,” said Fehrman.

Staff and faculty will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. If a staff member successfully completes an exemption process, they will be required to take a rapid test daily with an out-of-pocket cost associated with, said officials.

If a staff member chooses not to be tested on campus, they must bring in a test from a pharmacy or other health care facility. An at-home rapid test will not be accepted.

At the meeting, Fehrman also gave an update on the school system’s ongoing attempts to set-up surveillance testing, which would involve weekly CVOID-19 tests for students who opt in.

“We currently have about 1,500 students signed up for [surveillance] testing and we really want to try to see that number get up to about 2,500. We know that if we are testing about 50 percent or more of our students on a weekly basis that it is the most effective way to identify any asymptomatic students who could be spreading COVID-19. We are waiting on a supply chain to deliver the necessary supplies and our plan is to start testing after fall break,” said Fehrman.

For more information visit www.csdecatur.net.

