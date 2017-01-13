Officials debate city charter amendment changing mayoral powers

Interruptions, insinuations and Facebook may be the best characterizations of a Jan. 3 Clarkston City Council meeting involving an amended city charter.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of amending its city charter and eliminating the mayor’s power to call special-called meetings formulating a community budget and placing items on agendas.

Clarkston mayor Ted Terry vetoed the charter on Jan. 4, arguing certain amendments allowed city council an unequal amount of power.

“Under the current charter, the mayor or two council members have the ability to call a special-called meeting,” Terry said. “It’s being changed to allow the mayor plus two council members to call a special-called meeting—three people, or just two councilmembers. Three people when the mayor is involved or two people when council members are involved. Let’s just treat the mayor’s position as a council position.”

On Jan. 2, Terry posted on Facebook to announce his personal research indicated the amendments reduced the mayor’s position in Clarkston to a “powerless figurehead.” Terry’s research included a 17-page document comparing mayoral powers throughout cities in DeKalb County.

“It took me eight hours over the weekend,” Terry said. “Based on my research, the proposed charter changes would be unprecedented in relegating the majority-elected mayor of Clarkston.”

Throughout the meeting, Terry requested a formal charter review comprised of residents and government officials. He said that during a conversation with Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, he was informed the five-year-old city was already employing a charter review commission to make sure its charter was in the best interests of the city, its workers and community. He said it is not uncommon to review city charters, especially cities older than five years.

“We have the information for the first time and this is part of me doing my due diligence as an elected official,” Terry said. “The prudent and pragmatic thing to do would be to ask the legislature to form a charter review commission. It’s a tremendous opportunity for the people of Clarkston to have a say in the process.”

Terry said there was no charter review commission or public referendum when Clarkston changed from a “strong mayor” government to a council-manager government. While Terry did not argue for a return to the “strong mayor” government, he did argue a majority-elected official should have a say in evaluating city officials such as the city manager on equal footing with Clarkston City Council.

“The council does not have to acknowledge me, does not have to share evaluations with me, doesn’t have to let me be a part of evaluation committees or share evaluations of the highest paid employee of the city,” Terry said.

State mandated amendments to municipal charters were originally presented during a retreat hosted by the Georgia Municipal Association in August 2016.

Clarkston City Council chose to deny the changes during its November meeting until further review, but moved forward with an approving vote in December, despite a request by Terry to delay the vote until his return from a work-related trip out of Clarkston.

The Jan. 3 vote—the second consecutive vote—made the amendment official.

“This started in August,” said councilman Awet Eyasu. “The mayor said nothing about comparisons to other cities. [The mayor’s research] is something that came yesterday and I really appreciate it. We want to study all of the things [mentioned], but we already passed this.”

According to councilman Mario Williams, Terry primarily wants the power to create an alternative budget in conjunction with a regular budget despite admitting he cannot formulate one on his own. In the hypothetical scenario presented by Williams, council would vote on one over the other.

Williams also accused Terry of throwing the council “under the bus” by taking the issue to Facebook and gathering support.

Councilwoman Beverly Burks told Terry that he could achieve anything he would like to in government with support from council if he properly communicated. Both Burks and Williams said they have supported everything Terry has presented to them in the past and cited such support as evidence.

“If the mayor takes due diligence and works with the council, we have proven we will work with his ideas and modify his ideas for the best interest of the city,” Burks said.

During the public comment section of the regular meeting, resident Stephen Kerry said he was in favor of a review of the city’s charter.

“I would like to make sure I’m getting all the information on a charter change and that it is publicly disclosed to us as well,” Kerry said.

Resident Martha Brock said the change disallowing the mayor’s ability to call a special-called meeting was not necessary, and it is important to have public discourse in matters where the mayor and council disagree.

“I want my mayor to be able to call a special meeting in case a council keeps saying no on allowing an item on an agenda,” Brock said. “I voted for a mayor and a council. I don’t want the council to be a be-all end-all. I want the mayor to be able to call a special-called meeting.”

Former councilman Warren Hedlock said he originally voted for a “weak mayor” form of government and did not find fault in the incoming changes in any way.

Public outcry did not stop the council from casting unanimous approval. Terry released a statement regarding the meeting on Jan. 5.

“The Clarkston City Council voted to strip the last remaining powers the mayor had in a charter change on [Jan. 3],” Terry said. “I vetoed the measure and am calling on a charter review commission from our legislators. When the public became aware of the charter change, numerous people showed up this week to object to the change. Despite the large majority of the people who showed up in opposition, the council still voted to make the change.”

Terry said he has already heard back from two councilmembers intending to put the charter vote back on the agenda in February.

