Clarkston Community Center helps refugees learn, become employed

On any given day at 3701 College Ave. in Clarkston, it’s not unusual to see people from Somalia, Myanmar, Congo, Nepal and Afghanistan learning English, career skills and American cultural practices together.

This is in large part thanks to the Clarkston Community Center’s (CCC) Senior Refugee Program and job seeking classes open to all non-English speakers, including recently arrived immigrants and refugees.

According to Cindy Bowden, executive director of CCC, the classes—along with others at the 501(c)3 nonprofit—address some of the most immediate needs of the community.

“Many doors are closed here to people who cannot speak our language,” Bowden said. “Until they learn at least some English, it’s nearly impossible for refugees to figure out a bus schedule, get medical assistance or find employment.”

According to Bowden, many refugees have the skills, desire and need to work but are often prevented from doing so because of their inability to speak English. While refugee children have opportunities to learn at school, a need to learn English is prevalent in adults.

Thanks to classes at CCC, non-English speaking adults can learn how to translate their native language to English, learn to navigate their daily life in Georgia and develop the skills necessary to do things American citizens often take for granted.

“We have a wide variety of people who attend,” Bowden said. “Some people can speak enough English to get around, communicate well and do all sorts of things.

Some people, though, have never had access to education.”

The CCC currently has two paid instructors and many volunteers facilitate the organization’s four-month English class and four-month job seeking program, which began in November. The Senior Refugee Program also offers advanced, individually tailored education, Bowden said.

Bowden said the beginning of instruction involves a lot of acting out words. She said the method is an elementary way of learning English but just as effective as advanced methods.

“Right now, we have about 30 percent intermediate learners and about 70 percent beginners,” Bowden said. “For the Job Seeking program, ages range from 20 to 50 and the Senior Refugee Program, ages are 55 and up. There is always a new influx of people.”

Bowden said approximately 75 people attend classes on a regular basis. However, the organization is limited on providing instruction, which, according to Bowden, costs approximately $400 per four-month session.

“We would like to offer more classes more often, but we have limits on what we can afford,” Bowden said. “The federal government has limits on how much they can help us.”

Bowden said CCC provides instruction on assimilating to American life as well as a social outlet.

“We offer drumming and dancing, health fairs, classes for after school, food pantries on Saturdays—a wide variety of things,” Bowden said. “For some people, this is the only outlet available and may be the only opportunity to do something outside of work or the house. It’s a chance to get together with people who are having a similar experience.”

The Clarkston Community Center is asking for $400 and $200 donations to help pay for instructors, instruction materials, coffee, snacks, air-conditioning, other needs. All donations are tax-deductible.

In addition, donors will be able to meet the refugees they help “sponsor,” Bowden said.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” she said. “We want people to have the opportunity if they have the ability to attend. Over the past two decades, Clarkston has become a refugee haven for people from more than 57 countries. Many of these immigrants have suffered unimaginable trauma and hardships; we want to offer a helping hand so they can get back on their feet and rebuild their lives in the U.S.”

According to Bowden, approximately 40,000 people benefit annually from CCC’s programs.

“Supporting the English language classes is an easy but vitally important way for individuals and families to help our new neighbors,” Bowden said.

For more information, visit www.clarkstoncommunitycenter.org.

