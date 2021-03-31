Clarkston police chief honored as trailblazer

Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson was presented with Congressman Hank Johnson’s 2021 Trailblazer Award March 29.

According to a release, Hudson is one of 11 women in Georgia’s Fourth District to earn a Trailblazer award from Johnson. According to a spokesperson for Johnson, the award is presented in recognition of the honorees’ pioneering careers and service to the community.

The release states all the honorees—in recognition of Women’s History Month—were firsts in their fields of endeavor or positions.

“Hudson has and always will be an inspiration to many. Her dedication to the communities she has served in the past and present has not gone unnoticed,” Clarkston officials stated.

Clarkston officials said Hudson joined the city of Clarkston Police Department in March 2009 and served as the lieutenant. In January 2012, Hudson was appointed to serve as chief of police and has remained at the post since then.

“I’m very humbled to be included with this extremely talented group of women, and I also want to thank the men and women of the Clarkston Police Department,” Hudson said during the award ceremony. “The pride of the department is that we are all community oriented, and we’re all community police officers.”

According to Hudson, her department holds Coffee with a Cop and does other community outreach events and programs.

Johnson said Hudson began her law enforcement career in 1983 with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and also worked at Decatur Police Department. Johnson said Hudson was recruited to train Iraqi law enforcement in Iraq in 2005.

Other women receiving the award for work done in DeKalb County include former Lithonia mayor Marcia Glenn Hunter, county commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson for her work as DeKalb Magistrate Judge and DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos.

To view the award ceremony, visit Johnson’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RepHankJohnson/.

