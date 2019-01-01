Collins gives from the heart

Tucker High School’s Carolyn Collins has made it her mission to help those in need with her “Giving Closet,” and the community is thanking her for it.

An anonymous person recently nominated Collins–who is a custodian at Tucker High School–for the 2018-2019 Life Changer of the Year award. Life Changer of the Year is an annual program that recognizes K-12 educators and school employees across the country.

Collins stocks a closet with clothing, food, blankets, personal hygiene products and school supplies at the Tucker school. She describes herself as a part of a family of givers.

Collins started the Giving Closet Sept. 24, 2014, after she discovered two students at the school were homeless and living in a car with other family members.

“Of course I started crying,” Collins said. “My heart started going out to them.”

After informing the school principal about the students and feeding the students, Collins asked if she could have a place within the school for the purpose of taking care of students. Collins then found a closet that was used to store mop buckets and other cleaning supplies; and converted it into the Giving Closet.

“When I first started doing it, [funding] was out of my own pocket,” Collins said. “As [people’s knowledge of the closet] got bigger I started getting donations from other people in the neighborhood and churches.”

Upon learning that there were homeless students in every school, Collins started contacting students outside of Tucker.

“I don’t know the number of people that I’ve helped,” Collins said. “It’s quite a few. I just don’t help Tucker. I help whatever school needs it and whoever walks off the street to this school. If they need it, I’ll take care of them. You don’t even have to be a student you could be a single parent. I’m going to help them too.”

Collins said the death of her son is an inspiration to help people. She wants to eliminate obstacles so students are better able to focus on their education and bettering their lives.

“They love me,” Collins said about the students. “They call me grandmama, auntie, mama. I can talk to them. I’ll cry with them. Whatever they need, if I don’t have it in my closet, I can get it.”

Collins and her Giving Closet have made national news with Collins visiting The Steve Harvey Show and Good Morning America. She also has been featured in The Washington Post.

“I just want to help the kids,” Collins said. “[News outlets are] helping to bring in donations. It’s not about me. It’s about the kids and I don’t like to see kids hurt.”

In the future, Collins wants to find homes or apartments for the homeless. Collins also would like to have a building to house the Giving Closet.

“It’s just the way I was raised,” Collins said. “I’m doing it for the Lord. This is my calling and this is what God wants me to do. And I appreciate that people are seeing what I do and I love what I do. And I never want to stop.”

