Familiar foes take the court at Macon Centreplex March 11 at 2:30 p.m. when Region 6-2A opponents No. 4 Columbia High School Eagles play No. 1 Pace Academy Knights for the Georgia High School Association Boys Basketball 2A State Championship.

Pace (26-1) — Class 3A state champion in 2020—won its regular season meeting with Columbia 67-56 at Pace Jan. 11. An anticipated rematch in the Region 6-2A Tournament was upended by Lovett School to push Columbia into the No. 3 seed heading into the state tournament.

The Eagles (21-6) went on the road in four consecutive games in the state playoffs to set up the rematch with Pace. Columbia opened with No. 10 Chattooga and won 74-67 behind clutch free throw shooting from Columbia guard Kawasiki Ricks, who went eight of eight from the line down the stretch. Ricks finished the game against Chattooga with 17 points and 10 assists and Mason Lockhart added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The second-round set Columbia up with a trip to Hogansville to take on Callaway High School. Columbia was trailing 56-55 in the final 10 seconds when Ricks came through with a layup for the game winner. Kenneth Hardaway hit six three-pointers in the game and finished with 20 points, while Ricks added 11 points and six assists.

Columbia moved on to play No. 7 Washington County in the quarterfinals, making the long trip to Sandersville and coming away with a 49-47 victory. Ricks was again the playmaker, taking the inbounds pass on the defensive end of the court with 3.9 seconds left on the clock and racing past defenders before lofting a short shot off the glass for the 49-47 victory. Julius Coleman had the hot hand for the Eagles with 20 points to go with 12 points and 9 rebounds by Mason Lockhart.

On March 6, the Eagles had a shorter trip as they traveled to Lovett for the third meeting of the season with the No. 3 ranked Lions. Columbia had won the regular season matchup with the Lions getting the 6-2A Tournament win.

The Eagles jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first 2:30 of the game and had the Lions trying to play catchup the rest of the game in a convincing 67-52 victory. Columbia hit a string of 13 consecutive free throws to help seal the win after the Lions led by Lockhart’s 14 points, 10 rebounds, Ricks’ 14 points, FIRST NAME Lymon’s 10 points and Rashad Headges’ 10 points.

Pace is coming off a 56-44 win against Thomasville High School, and sports playoff wins over Butler High School, Banks County High School and Dade County High School. Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School All-America Boys Teams Honorable Mention Matthew Cleveland leads Pace, averaging 22.8 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Columbia is making its eleventh appearance in the state title, while head coach Phillip McCrary is making his ninth appearance and first since his three consecutive titles in 2010-12 at Columbia. McCrary led the Eagles to state titles in 2006 and 2008.

The Eagles reached the state finals in 2013 and 2014 under then coach Kerry Sandifer but failed to capture the title. Columbia made the Final Four nine consecutive seasons from 2006-2014.

McCrary won his 640th game against Lovett and is 640-232 in 30 seasons at the helm of the Eagles.

Columbia is the first DeKalb team to reach the state finals since Tucker High School’s last second 46-43 loss to Tri-Cities High School in 2019. DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a string of 20 consecutive seasons with at least one team reaching the Final Four.

DCSD schools won 31 state titles (16 girls, 15 boys) from 2004 to 2016 including four titles in 2010 and 2012. In five of those years, three titles came home to DCSD (2006, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014) with two in both 2011 and 2016.

