Community and music blend for annual Porchfest

What started as an idea from a friend, quickly turned into one of the largest free-range music festivals in Georgia, according to The Decatur Arts Alliance.

Scott Doyon, founder of Porchefest in Oakhurst, said he got the idea to start the Decatur-based festival from a friend who lived in Ithaca, N.Y. where the idea of Porchfest originated.

Porchfest is an annual music festival held in various locations throughout the United States where musicians perform on front lawns and porches free of charge.

The first year of the Oakhurst Porchfest in 2015 featured 130 performances, Doyon said.

“Our first year we thought if we could just get to 30 [performers] it would be successful, but the neighborhood had other plans,” Doyon said, laughing.

This year on Oct. 13, approximately 445 performers played on 185 porches from noon to 7 p.m. in the Oakhurst area. Doyon said the music festival is all about caring and sharing.

“Nobody is getting paid a dime and nobody is griping about it. It’s really beautiful when you think about it,” Doyon said. “When you think about the idea it almost sounds absurd that no one has the desire to make any money. Everything is rooted in generosity, community and the arts.”

Doyon said he has enjoyed the growth of the festival over the years and thanks his neighbors who are willing to welcome strangers to their front lawns.

Oakhurst resident Jay Cheek was one of several homeowners who agreed to allow musicians to play on his property. Cheek said he enjoys the comradery between neighbors during the festival.

“It’s fantastic,” Cheek said. “It’s a grassroots event that our neighbor Scott Doyon started. [Decatur] Mayor Patti Garrett [lives] right down the street. This is the third time we’ve hosted it.”

Cheek said each year a group of friends gets together for Porchfest and makes up a band name. This year, the group called itself The Bearded Tadpoles. Two years ago, they were known as The Raging Stanley’s.

“It’s just a great time. The kids come out and you get to hang out with your neighbors and fix your yard up and enjoy the day,” Cheek said.

Cheek said he plans to participate in future Porchfests.

