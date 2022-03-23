Community feedback wanted for Bruce Street project

Officials from the groups directing the historic preservation of DeKalb County’s first Black public school building—known as Bruce Street School—created an online form to gather more information from community members and to understand what the public wants the school site to become.

The online survey is part of ongoing efforts organized by Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance (AMHAA), City of Lithonia, DeKalb County, and DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to “reactivate the historic Bruce Street School.”

AMHAA officials said the online form will be active until the next in-person community engagement session, occurring in April, and offers community members another way to engage with the visioning process.

The online form asks participants to imagine a gathering taking place on the 100th anniversary of Bruce Street School’s construction, to take place in 2038. As they fill out the form, participants are asked to “envision themselves looking back from that imaginary 100th anniversary event and thinking about the Bruce Street School,” the news release states.

Organizers stated they are planning two more community engagement sessions—one in April and one in May—before unveiling the proposed conceptual designs June 19. The news release states that details for these events will be forthcoming.

According to a news release from AMHAA officials, the school is also known as Lithonia Negro School and Lithonia Colored School. “Bruce Street School was built and run by Lithonia’s Black community prior to integration. The school’s first graduating high school class (around 1943) included three pupils. By 1968, when the Bruce Street School was closed, there were over a dozen elementary and eight high school classrooms – several outbuildings, now lost, had to be constructed in order to support the growing student body,” the news release states.

The survey may be accessed at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd3e3yJ-RPOgVH_rXUOFUS0sld-IYsPLnJDAHTIpEWQi3S7yA/viewform

