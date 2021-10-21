Community invited to Bruce Street School engagement sessions

Martin Rickles Studio staff will host community engagement sessions Nov. 14 and Dec. 11 at the site of the Historic Bruce Street School ruins in Lithonia to “envision what is possible for the future of the ruins as a community and historic hub,” according to a press release from Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance (AMHAA).

Bruce Street School —located at 2449 Bruce St., Lithonia—was also known as the Lithonia Negro School and was DeKalb County’s first Black public school, according to the press release. The ruins are located near the East DeKalb Community and Senior Center being built in Lithonia’s historic Bruce Street community.

According to AMHAA officials, the Bruce Street School dates to the 1930s when Black local leaders bought land to build a community school. The press release states that the first graduating high school class—around 1943—included three students and that by the time the school closed in 1968, there were more than a dozen elementary and eight high school classrooms.

arabiaalliance.org/brucestreet said the site has an important history and that local officials are emphasizing the community engagement portion of the preservation plan.

“It was made from local granite; it was built by the community to provide an education resource for Lithonia’s Black community that didn’t really exist in that way prior to the Bruce Street School,” said Loehle. “It’s a really significant site, it’s a really important site, and it has a powerful history that we want to respect.”

Loehle said nothing has been planned for the site at this time and plans will be developed after the community engagement sessions.

“The community built this school, so the community should be able to decide what the future of the school looks like. That’s what these community engagement sessions are for, to get a sense to see what people want to see at the site and then move forward from there,” added Loehle.

AMHAA officials posted a presentation that includes ideas for the renovation. The ideas might not be used after the community engagement sessions are complete, but AMHAA Director of Interpretation Sarah Lisle said they are looking at “how to stabilize what we have and how to make it safe [and] accessible for the public to interact with it.”

Some of the proposed ideas include building new structures around or inside of the ruins, incorporating community gardens, and engaging with the senior center.

“The Bruce Street School Ruins … will likely engage with [East DeKalb Senior and Community Center] in some way. But again, the process is going to determine the outcome,” said Loehle.

DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, a longtime Lithonia resident, secured funds for the next step in the project.

“I have a long and deep connection to the city of Lithonia, and this historic site is critical to connecting the city’s past to its future,” stated Davis Johnson. “The Bruce Street School ruins are a significant historic asset for the city and for DeKalb County as a whole, and an essential part of the story of America. That is why I am proud to have utilized my discretionary funds to partner with the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance in retaining the conceptual rendering services of Martin Rickles Studio as we move forward with preserving the Bruce Street School site. This step paves the way for these powerful ruins to stand as a place to gather, to reflect, and to value those who came before us and paved the way to today.”

Martin Rickles Studio staff will be joined by local leaders during the community engagement sessions, according to the press release.

AMHAA officials said that anyone with artifacts related to Bruce Street School—including photos, records, yearbooks, and stories to use in potential exhibits—is encouraged to join the community engagement sessions.

Martin Rickles’ design team consists of artist and architect Amy Landesberg, co-founder and principal Jennifer Martin, architectural historian Scott Morris, artist Iman Person, co-founder and principal Carley Rickles and design researcher Anh-Ton Tran.

The first community engagement session will be held from 1 until 4 p.m., Nov. 14. The time for the Dec. 11 session will be announced closer to its date. Loehle said more community engagement sessions will be scheduled for the beginning of 2022.

For more information about the project, visit arabiaalliance.org/brucestreet.

