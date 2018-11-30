Community shows support for police in aftermath of school threats

Just days after all schools within the City Schools of Decatur system were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Nov. 27, Decatur teachers, students, parents and community members are telling the Decatur Police Department a collective message—thank you.

According to Decatur Police Department officials, they received hundreds of phone calls, emails and social media messages telling the department “thank you.”

On Nov. 27, Decatur Police Department received reports of a bomb threat to one CSD school and threats of gun violence at two additional CSD schools, prompting closures of the nine CSD schools for the day.

On Nov. 29, children at Holy Trinity Parish Preschool colored hearts to make a thank you poster for the Decatur Police Department. Carrie Eingurt, curriculum director of Holy Trinity Parish Preschool, said she’s thankful for the officers.

“It makes us feel so good because we feel so grateful for what they do every day for us,” Eingurt said. “In those moments, we felt scared and nervous and they were there and made us feel so grateful to have them.”

Eingurt said the idea of a thank you poster came from the school’s music teacher Laura McMahan. Children at the school call police “community helpers,” Eingurt said.

“That day, [the students] didn’t know the police were outside and we as adults were just focused on keeping them safe. Our kids have a great understanding of our police and fire department. They know them as our community helpers,” Eingurt said.

Parents in the Oakhurst area also sent a hand-written thank you poster to Decatur police officers along with a free lunch from Jimmy Johns on Nov. 30. Oakhurst resident Lisa Collins said parents wanted to find a way to do something nice for police officers and teachers.

Collins said she received donations and thought it would be nice to show Decatur police the community appreciation.

“There’s still a lot of money because everyone was so generous and thankful,” Collins said. “There have been Decatur police officers in the schools every day this week and the kids don’t think anything of it. They see the police officers around enough to know the police are helpers in our community. They don’t equate seeing police officers as an emergency.”

Decatur Police released a statement on social media regarding the school threat incident.

“We understand that threats made against schools, against children are terrifying. Many of the officers serving Decatur are also parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. We understand that school lockdowns, alerts, seeing your child’s school on the news and seeing news helicopters hovering overhead is alarming and that parents feel helpless and vulnerable. The threats are doing exactly what they are intended to do. They are instilling fear and provoking panic and anxiety. Please know that we will run into the schools and to your children to keep them safe,” the DPD Facebook post said, in short.

An official with DPD said the Facebook post was the most shared, liked and commented on post since the page’s inception two years ago.

Community members responded by leaving comments such as, “it sounds like the police were totally on it, and this post from the police department is one of the best things I’ve ever read from any kind of public agency” and “nothing but respect and love for this department.”

Decatur Police Deputy Chief Scott Richards said the department appreciates the support.

“It feels great,” Richards said. “We have a very supportive community here in the city of Decatur. Ever since the incident [Nov. 27], we’ve received emails, social media comments and comments from parents thanking us. It’s appreciated, but I’m not surprised. We have a great community here in Decatur.”

Richards said more parents are planning to visit the department to show their support and thanks in the upcoming week. Richards said it’s important for the department to continue to build trust in the community.

“Our purpose here as a department is to make our community feel safe,” Richards said. “We want to be visible in schools. We volunteer with the kids and read to the kids in elementary schools. We want to build a relationship with the children and with the teachers.”

146 total views, 40 views today