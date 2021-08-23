Company seeks to make pharmacy services easily available to all

The term “food desert,” describing urban neighborhoods where fresh groceries are not easily available, has been around for decades. Medly Pharmacy, a pharmaceutical chain that recently opened its first Georgia location in DeKalb County, uses a similar term —“pharmacy desert”— to describe its target service areas.

“Medly Pharmacy is aiming to move into every metro area within the next five years, with the hopes of eliminating ‘pharmacy deserts’ and providing patients the necessary access and tools to properly adhere to medications as prescribed by doctors,” the New York-based company states in its announcement of the opening of its Moreland Avenue Atlanta location.

Through Medly’s tech-enabled pharmacy platform, residents within a 50- to 80-mile radius of Medly’s new location will have access to same-day prescription services, according to Medly cofounder Chirag Kulkarni, who added that patients who prefer the traditional in-person experience, can visit the pharmacy’s brick-and-mortar location.

Kulkarni describes the company as “a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery.” He added, “Patients can visit Medly’s physical pharmacy locations, call, or use the Medly app to manage their prescriptions, chat with the pharmacist and track their delivery up to when the medication reaches their door. Medly provides customer service in 12 languages.”

He said that Medly is able to dispense all medications—specialty, brand, generic and topical—making it easy for people to manage multiple prescriptions. The company automatically applies manufacturer coupons, helping patients save money on their copays, according to Kulkarni, who added that Medly offers a “Medication Adherence Program” platform that includes medication reminders, personalized dosage packaging, and medication synchronization to help patients access and take their prescriptions as prescribed.

Although the company name is spelled without a second “e,” it evokes the musical term medley, suggesting an assortment of items strung together in a pleasing way. “We liked that it alludes to medications but also speaks to the larger pharmacy experience we’re trying to create in which doctors, pharmacists, and insurers work together seamlessly for the benefit of the patient,” Kulkarni said.

The company stated that at the outset of 2021, Medly eyed Atlanta as a priority with the knowledge that Atlanta is the fourth fastest-growing metro area in the country. “This rapid growth is poised to place unprecedented demand on existing pharmacies and Medly is positioned to fill that gap,” Kulkarni said

He said Moreland Avenue was chosen because it’s a convenient and strategic location for drivers to distribute medications throughout the Atlanta area. “Medly aims to reach communities that are facing barriers to care by solving common issues such as access, communication, and proper medication education,” he said.

Noting that Medly has a mission to “democratize the pharmacy,” Kulkarni explained that “nationwide, pharmacy deserts pose a particularly pernicious burden for America’s elderly population, with 89 percent of adults aged 65 or older taking prescription drugs, but 45 percent reporting that they have struggled to access their medication. Atlanta has a rapidly aging population. Data from the Atlanta Regional Commission shows that 10 percent of metro Atlanta’s population is already over the age of 60. By 2030, that figure is projected to double,” he continued.

“In Atlanta, a recent study showed that Black residents have to travel longer distances to access medical facilities, including pharmacies, than White residents,” Kulkarni explained.

He said Medly’s business model allows one retail pharmacy and distribution location to serve a large geographic area and thousands of patients. “No matter where a patient lives, they have equal access to lifesaving prescription medications. This improves patients’ overall health, reduces the likelihood of complications and severe illness, and reduces trips to the emergency room. Though we just recently opened, the community has been welcoming and we’re thrilled to be in DeKalb County and improving prescription access in Atlanta.”

Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and another of Medly’s cofounders, called the opening of an Atlanta location “a monumental milestone for the Medly family. “The booming population growth is a marker of prosperity in the state’s capital, but medical infrastructure must keep up and be able to meet the needs of residents. We look forward to hitting the ground running in Atlanta and providing a 360-degree pharmacy service for all.”

