Congratulations to new Doraville Municipal Court judges

To the Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Jennifer B. Mann, Vanessa I. Kosky and Chong J. Kim on their appointments by the City of Doraville to serve as Municipal Court judges.

Judge Mann, who will serve as chief judge, will be well served by her 31 years of experience in the legal profession, including her current service with the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court. Judge Kosky, a solo practitioner and member of the State Bar’s Criminal Law, Family Law and Immigration Law sections, brings 13 years of legal experience to the bench. Judge Kim has 28 years of legal experience in the area of criminal defense, and she has served as a Magistrate Court judge for Fulton County since 2000.

The City of Doraville is to be commended for the gender and ethnic diversity consistent with the community population in appointing these female jurists. Judge Kosky, who will be the city’s first Latina judge, and Judge Mann are both bilingual, speaking English and Spanish, and Judge Kim is Doraville’s first Asian American judge.

By accepting these historic appointments, Judges Mann, Kosky and Kim demonstrate their commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish all of them well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Jones

President, State Bar of Georgia

