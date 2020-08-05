Consulting firm serves bereaved families

Rachel Donnelly went through a rough period during which she lost one after another of people dear to her; she now says she values what she learned during that time. “When I was 16, my father passed away at the age of 48. A few years later, we moved my grandmother to an assisted living home, where she passed shortly thereafter,” Donnelly recalled. “Several years later, my mother was diagnosed with cancer and passed away. My mother’s passing left me with five houses to clean out and sell, as well as assuming her role as caregiver for my uncle, who was in the late stages of Parkinson’s disease. Last fall, my uncle passed away and I assumed the role of co-executrix of his estate. Some days I’ve felt like a real-life Little Orphan Annie whose life should be subtitled ‘Death Becomes Her.’”

Each time, she realized that in the midst of grief, there is a lot to be done—a memorial to be planned, belongings to be disposed of, insurance forms to be filed, death certificate applications to be completed, notifications to be sent to organizations the deceased was associated with, a will to be executed, and often much more. Donnelly founded her Decatur-based business, Black Dress Consultants, LLC, to help families through the administrative side of death. “We can take tasks off your plate, so you have space to grieve,” she said. “Our mission is to serve families as an ally for legacy planning and as a guide for navigating end-of-life decisions.”

After informally providing services to bereaved families for approximately eight years, Donnelly made Black Dress Consultants an official business in January of this year. “I would never have guessed that just two months later there would be a pandemic that would prompt a surge in interest in such services,” she said, noting that while most clients contact her after a death has occurred, she offers a menu of services to help people with pre-planning and other late-in-life needs, including wills, living trusts, and home downsizing. “Putting your affairs in order can be a gift to your family,” Donnelly said.

She said she has created a special COVID-19 package that among other services helps families plan a memorial service in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“I’m not an attorney or a financial planner, but I have a network of professionals who can help put the puzzle together,” she said. “These matters can become more complicated when laws of more than one state are involved. A recent client had a relative die in Georgia, where he had no relatives.”

Donnelly describes her business as “an end-of-life concierge and consulting firm,” adding, “We help families strategically manage the logistics of legacy planning, after loss and everything in between while also integrating their values and the family narrative. We provide personalized solutions for life’s transitions giving families the space to live worry-free and grieve peacefully.

“I’ve been there. I have been totally overwhelmed with all the work that comes with managing the business of death and dying. I’ve managed end-of-life care, including nursing homes, home-health aides, medications, doctors and hospice. I’ve hired attorneys in three different states. I’ve managed multiple estate sales, a trust for an estranged family member as well as the distribution of a multitude of bequeathed property. I’ve fought insurance companies for payment, transitioned banking and investment accounts and tackled mountains of paperwork,” she said.

“Often those named as executors, or executrixes—which is the feminine—are starting from square one. They are people who were loved and trusted by the person who died, but they may know almost nothing about probating and executing a will,” according to Donnelly. “We can walk them through the process, helping them through decisions in accordance with the wishes of their loved ones and in the best interests of those left behind.”

Donnelly said Black Dress Consultants also offers gift packages for friends who would like to give bereaved families “more than flowers or a casserole.”

