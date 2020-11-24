Coping in the time of COVID

Massage therapist says, ‘We’re still here’

Cindy Farrar, owner of Massage Associates of Atlanta in Tucker, said when she was working in corporate America, she saw firsthand the benefits of massage as a way of relieving stress. “I was a client before I was a therapist,” Farrar said. “I knew this was right for me. It just came naturally.”

After receiving the necessary training and licensing, Farrar in 1998 opened a shop with two other therapists. Two years later, she bought out her partners and become the sole owner of Massage Therapists of Atlanta. “We saw ourselves on different paths and decided it would be best not to be partners in the same shop. They are wonderful people and I’m still friends with both of them; we just had different visions. I’ve been an owner here for 22 years and the sole owner for 20 years.”

Farrar said she takes a holistic approach to her work. “‘One-stop shop’ is not a term I’m fond of, but it somewhat conveys the concept. In addition to massages, we offer classes, books, and other wellness products. For me this is more than a business; I want to improve people’s quality of life,” said Farrar, who also is a life coach.

Massage Therapists of Atlanta normally has a staff of 12 therapists. “One thing I look at when choosing staff is diversity of skills. I want clients to be able to get whatever type of massage they prefer,” said Farrar, noting that she specializes in Asian massage techniques.

Becoming licensed as a massage therapist in Georgia requires rigorous training that includes academic coursework in not only massage technique, but also in anatomy and physiology as well as business and ethics, according to Farrar. “I had to submit a business plan as part of my licensing process,” she recalled. Periodic continuing education is part of the Georgia Massage Therapy Board’s license renewal process.

Cindy Farrar says she is pleased that in Georgia licensed massage therapists are considered healthcare workers.

Active in the state and national licensed message therapist community, Farrar has held office in industry organizations and provided input in 2019 revisions to Georgia laws that regulate massage therapists. “The current language makes it clear that we are healthcare workers. I’m very proud of that. The fact that we are recognized as healthcare workers means my business is a place of wellness where people not only come for relief from specific physical stresses but from mental stresses as well,” she said.

Farrar said some Georgia communities have local ordinances that allow massage practitioners to operate under less strict regulation, but she is pleased that Tucker’s requirements are in line with the state’s. Describing the Tucker community as “awesome,” she said from the day she opened, Tucker has been “tremendously supportive.”

As a member of the healthcare community, Farrar said she felt a special concern for the wellbeing of clients after the COVID-19 virus struck. Like most licensed massage therapists, she had to close her shop in March. “We actually closed two days before Governor [Brian] Kemp mandated it. Even though the governor gave us clearance to reopen in April, I decided to delay opening until I could feel confident that I could do so without endangering anyone’s health. I respect the right of other businesses to make their own decisions as to when to reopen but did what I felt was appropriate for us.”

After being closed for four months, Massage Therapists of Atlanta reopened on a limited basis with safety and hygiene as its protocols. Classes are now conducted online only. “We limit hours and take clients by appointment only; and we’re not accepting new clients right now. We will continue to operate this way until we see a steady and significant decline in COVID numbers,” Farrar said. “We’re doing about 30 percent of the business we were doing at the beginning of the year. It’s a little disheartening to be essentially starting over after more than 20 years, but I’m optimistic. We’re still here.”

